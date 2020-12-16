Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Matthew Spencer

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has signed defenseman Matthew Spencer to an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Spencer, 23, returns to the Solar Bears organization after previously having been assigned to the club during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons during his time under contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound defenseman has 15 points (2g-13a) and 39 penalty minutes in 39 career games with Orlando.

Spencer has played the majority of his professional career in the ECHL with Orlando, Cincinnati and Adirondack, collecting 35 points (5g-30a) and 69 penalty minutes in 92 games. He has also appeared in 54 career AHL games with Syracuse and Rochester, generating seven points (1g-6a) and 15 penalty minutes.

The Guelph, Ontario native played major junior hockey with the Peterborough Petes of the OHL, recording 98 points (19g-79a) and 203 penalty minutes in 251 games.

Spencer was a second-round selection (#44 overall) of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL Draft.

NEXT GAME: Orlando is back in action on Friday, Dec. 18 when the team travels to Wheeling to face the Nailers at 7:10 p.m. The Solar Bears play their first home game of the 2020-21 regular season on Tuesday, Dec. 29 vs. the Jacksonville Icemen at 7 p.m.

