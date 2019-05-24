Solar Bears Part Ways with Assistant Coach Marc LeFebvre

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that assistant coach Marc LeFebvre will not return for the 2019-20 season after the organization made the decision to not renew his contract. A search for a new assistant coach for the Solar Bears is underway.

LeFebvre, 36, joined the Solar Bears prior to the 2018-19 campaign.

"It was a pleasure working alongside Marc this season, but after careful consideration and a thorough evaluation of our hockey operations department, we have decided to go in a different direction," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "We thank Marc for his time with the Solar Bears and wish him all the best."

