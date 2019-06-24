Solar Bears Head Athletic Trainer Josh Chapman Moves up to AHL

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce that head athletic trainer Josh Chapman has accepted a position with the Detroit Red Wings to serve as the athletic trainer of the Grand Rapids Griffins, Detroit's American Hockey League affiliate.

"We're thrilled for Josh, as he has certainly earned the opportunity to advance his career," Solar Bears head coach and general manager Drake Berehowsky said. "For the past three years he has been a valued member of our hockey operations department, and we wish him nothing but the best as he takes the next step in his professional development."

Chapman, 27, enters his first AHL season after spending the past three campaigns with the Solar Bears and four years with AdventHealth (formerly Florida Hospital) Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation.

"It's been a privilege to work with the front office and hockey operations staff of the Orlando Solar Bears for the past three seasons," Chapman said. "I would also like to thank AdventHealth and our amazing group of team doctors, and wish them all the best in the pursuit of bringing a Kelly Cup championship to Orlando."

Prior to his time with the Solar Bears, Chapman spent two seasons with the Tampa Bay Rowdies, then of the North American Soccer League, as the assistant athletic trainer. From 2014-16, he also interned with the medical staff of the Tampa Bay Lightning while completing his Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training at the University of Tampa.

A search is underway for Chapman's successor with the Solar Bears. Interested applicants should contact AdventHealth manager of sports partnerships John Burnside via email at john.burnside@adventhealth.com or by phone at (407) 303-1795.

