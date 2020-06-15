Solar Bears Complete Exchange with Walleye

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has acquired the rights to defenseman Brandon Anselmini from the Toledo Walleye to complete a trade made on Jan. 28, in which Orlando received future considerations from Toledo in exchange for forward Jimmy Lodge.

Anselmini, 27, made his professional debut with the Solar Bears in a four-game stint during the 2015-16 season, recording one assist. During this past season, Anselmini appeared in 35 games with Toledo, producing 19 points (2g-17a) and 52 penalty minutes. His 0.54 points-per-game average led all Walleye defensemen.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound blueliner has collected 78 points (12g-66a) and 276 penalty minutes in 159 career games with Orlando, Toledo, Kalamazoo, Indy and Idaho. Anselmini has also appeared in 30 career American Hockey League games with Cleveland, Grand Rapids, Utica, Rockford and Texas, picking up five points (1g-4a) and 23 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the Guelph, Ontario native played four seasons of college hockey at Ferris State University, where he amassed 56 points (13g-43a) and 212 penalty minutes in 149 career games for the Bulldogs program.

