Solar Bears Bring Back Michael Brodzinski

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Michael Brodzinski on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season.

Brodzinski, 26, originally signed with the Solar Bears last season before pursuing an opportunity with Slovak Extraliga club HC Slovan Bratislava, where he produced nine points (3g-6a) in 21 games, then added four points (1g-3a) in 10 playoff games to help the team reach the Extraliga semifinals.

Brodzinski previously patrolled the blue line for Orlando from 2018-20, where he appeared in 127 games for the Solar Bears and recorded 73 points (17g-56a), which tied for the fourth-most points among all ECHL defensemen in that span. His 73 points and 56 assists both rank second on the franchise list among defensemen, and he holds the club record for most points in a single game with six (1g-5a; December 21, 2019 at Atlanta) and the fastest two goals scored with 24 seconds (February 15, 2020 vs. Norfolk). Brodzinski represented the Solar Bears at the 2020 Warrior / ECHL All-Star Classic in Wichita, Kansas.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound rearguard has accumulated 83 points (20g-63a) in 150 career ECHL games with Orlando and Allen, and he has also collected 10 points (2g-8a) in 61 AHL games with San Jose.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Ham Lake, Minnesota played college hockey at the University of Minnesota, where he generated 48 points (18g-30a) and 62 penalty minutes in 99 career games for the Golden Gophers program.

Brodzinski played junior hockey for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League, appearing in 64 career games and registering 34 points (16g-18a) and 47 penalty minutes. During the 2012-13 season, Brodzinski was named a USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game selection and led all defensemen on the junior circuit with 16 goals, earning USHL All-Rookie Team and USHL Second All-Star Team honors.

Brodzinski was a fifth-round selection (#141 overall) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

