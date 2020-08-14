Solar Bears Bring Back Matt Alvaro

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with rookie forward Matt Alvaro on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Alvaro, 24, returns to Orlando for his first full season of professional hockey with the Solar Bears after making a one-game debut on March 11 vs. South Carolina.

Prior to making his pro debut, Alvaro played four seasons of collegiate hockey for the University of Vermont. In 123 career games for the Catamounts program, the 5-foot-9, 190-pound forward collected 51 points (18g-33a) and 78 penalty minutes. He served as part of the team's leadership group during his junior and senior seasons.

The Toronto, Ontario native also played two seasons of junior hockey with the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League, where he recorded 63 points (21g-42a) and 101 penalty minutes in 118 games and served as captain during the 2015-16 season.

