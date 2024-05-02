Solar Bears Announce Second Round Playoff Dates

ORLANDO. Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have moved on to the South Division Finals to face the Florida Everblades after knocking out the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in six games in the South Division Semifinal series. The Everblades moved on after dispelling of the Jacksonville Icemen in seven games.

Orlando's full second round schedule is as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, May 3 at 7:30pm - Hertz Arena

Game 2 - Saturday, May 4 at 7pm - Hertz Arena

Game 3 - Tuesday, May 7 at 7pm - Kia Center

Game 4 - Thursday, May 9 at 7pm - Kia Center

*Game 5 - Sunday, May 12 at 3pm - Kia Center

*Game 6 - Tuesday, May 14 at 7:30pm - Hertz Arena

*Game 7 - Wednesday, May 15 at 7:30pm - Hertz Arena

*if necessary

Tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2024 Playoffs, presented by Janney Roofing, can be purchased via Ticketmaster.com and at the Kia Center Box Office.

