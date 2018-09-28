Solar Bears Announce Schedule, Roster for First Week of 2018 Training Camp
September 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears will begin their seventh season of ECHL hockey with the opening of training camp and on-ice sessions on Monday, Oct. 1 at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den. Solar Bears Practices will take place on the Pro rink located in the rear of the Ice Den.
The start time of the previously-announced preseason game against the South Carolina Stingrays at the Ice Den on Thursday, Oct. 4 is now at 12:30 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to give back to the Central Florida Hockey Club. While admission to the game is free, the Solar Bears will be accepting donations at the door to benefit CFHC. During the game, fans will also have the opportunity to bid on a Tampa Bay Lightning package that includes a meet-and-greet with Hockey Hall of Famer Dave Andreychuk and much more to benefit the CFHC.
Orlando Solar Bears 2018 Training Camp Week One Schedule:
Monday, Oct. 1 - Practice
First group: 10 - 11 a.m.
Second group: 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 2 - Practice
First group: 10 - 11 a.m.
Second group: 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 3 - Purple vs. Orange scrimmage
10 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 4 - Preseason game vs. South Carolina Stingrays
12:30 p.m. on Olympic rink
Friday, Oct. 5 - Gameday
Morning skate: 9 - 10 a.m.
Preseason game at Florida Everblades: 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena
Saturday, Oct. 6 - Gameday
Preseason game at Florida Everblades: 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena
Additionally, the team will host its Media Day on Monday, Oct. 8 during practice from 10 - 11:15 a.m. The remaining schedule for the second week of Solar Bears training camp will be announced at a later date.
Fans and media are invited to attend all on-ice practice sessions at the RDV Sportsplex Ice Den, which are open to the public. Flash photography and unauthorized video recording of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The RDV Sportsplex Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.
Orlando Solar Bears 2018 Training Camp Roster:
Forwards:
Robbie Baillargeon
Brett D'Andrea [R, TO]
Vincent Dunn
Jared Fiegl [R]
Dylan Fitze [R]
Stefan Fournier
Corey Kalk [R]
Christophe Lalancette [R]
Ryan Lough [R]
Trevor Olson [R]
Brent Pedersen [R]
Alexandre Ranger [R]
Ryan Siiro [R]
Tayler Thompson
Brandon Tucker [R, TO]
Defensemen:
Étienne Boutet
Rob Mann
Mike Monfredo [V]
Tim Shoup [R]
Carter Struthers [R]
Goaltenders:
Corbin Boes [R]
Dillon Kelley [R, TO]
Not Yet Reported:
Chris LeBlanc - F - attending Syracuse Crunch (AHL) training camp
Brady Shaw - F - attending Syracuse Crunch (AHL) training camp
Nolan Valleau - D - attending San Jose Barracuda (AHL) training camp
[R] = Rookie (Less than 25 professional regular season games played in qualifying leagues)
[V] = Veteran (At least 260 professional regular season games played in qualifying leagues)
[TO] = Tryout
2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:
Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale. Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.
2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:
Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.
