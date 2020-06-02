Solar Bears Announce 2020 Protected List

June 2, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the club's 2020 Protected List this afternoon. The team has included 25 players on its Protected List, which is comprised of 13 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders.

Out of the club's Protected List, Orlando has retained the rights to three players who will have veteran status for the 2020-21 season (Eric Drapluk, Blake Kessel and Nolan Valleau), and four who will maintain their rookie status (Matt Alvaro, Bryson Cianfrone, Danny Hanlon and Patrick Munson).

FORWARDS: Matt Alvaro, Tyler Bird, Taylor Cammarata, Bryson Cianfrone, Jake Coughler, Hunter Fejes, Danny Hanlon, Tad Kozun, Chris LeBlanc, Johno May, Trevor Olson, Brent Pedersen, Tayler Thompson

DEFENSEMEN: Rich Boyd, Michael Brodzinski, Cody Donaghey, Eric Drapluk, Blake Kessel, Alexander Kuqali, Kevin Lohan, Ryan Obuchowski, Nolan Valleau

GOALTENDERS: Patrick Munson, Alex Sakellaropoulos, Clint Windsor

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2019-20, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 12 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.

COVID-19 Relief Efforts

The Solar Bears also announced the pre-sale of a COVID-19 Relief Bundle in April, featuring a team-branded face covering and t-shirt retailing for $30, with the net proceeds going to Feeding Children Everywhere to assist in the organization's efforts to package and distribute meals to children and families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can continue to place their orders for a COVID-19 Relief Bundle at www.orlandosolarbearshockey.com/shop/covid-19-relief. Fans can also support ECHL players and their families who have suffered financial hardship as a result of the cancelation of the 2019-20 ECHL season by contributing to the ECHL-PHPA COVID-19 Relief Fund at www.echl.com/covid19relieffund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.