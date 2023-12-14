Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Avery Winslow in Trade with Wheeling

December 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced Thursday (Dec. 14) the hockey club has completed a trade with the Wheeling Nailers, acquiring rookie defenseman Avery Winslow in exchange for future considerations.

Winslow, 21, has scored one goal in five games this season with Wheeling. The St. Pete Beach, Fla native signed with the Nailers in the offseason, after completing his junior career in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

In three OHL seasons with the North Bay Battalion and London Knights, the 6-foot, 180-pound rearguard appeared in 179 games scoring 53 points (10g-43a). Winslow was an alternate captain of the Battalion in his final two seasons (2021-23, and led North Bay to the conference finals, before they fell to the eventual OHL Champion, Peterborough Petes last season.

Winslow attended Tampa Bay Lightning Training Camp as a free agent invite in the summer of 2021.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 14, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.