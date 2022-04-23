Soderstrom Homers Twice, But TinCaps Sweep Doubleheader

April 23, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Oakland Athletics No. 1 prospect Tyler Soderstrom belted his first two home runs of the year, but the Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-5) answered with seven home runs of their own in a 13-9, 6-2 doubleheader sweep of the Lansing Lugnuts (4-10) on Saturday night at Jackson® Field™.

The games were played in season high temperatures above 80 degrees, a far cry from the snowy conditions in Lansing five days prior.

Game 1 followed a rollercoaster script: Lansing grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third, fell behind 3-2 in the fourth, took a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth, gave up four runs in the fifth, and then tied the score on a Soderstrom two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, 7-7.

In the sixth inning, however, TinCaps center fielder Joshua Mears slugged his second home run of the game, a 504-foot two-run homer amid a four-run rally that gave the visitors an 11-7 lead.

An inning later, Olivier Basabe delivered the Caps' third home run of the game with a two-run blast for a 13-7 lead.

Soderstrom and Lazaro Armenteros each homered in the bottom of the seventh, but it proved too little, too late.

Lansing starter Jeff Criswell pitched three perfect innings before departing two outs into the fourth, charged with three runs on two hits and one walk, while also notching three strikeouts. Diego Granado allowed four unearned runs in one inning out of the pen, followed by Daniel Martinez (four runs charged in 1 1/3 innings) and Edward Baram (two runs in one inning).

Second baseman Joshwan Wright led the offense in the losing cause, going 3-for-3 with an RBI double and two runs scored.

In the nightcap, TinCaps left fielder Corey Rosier led off with a home run, center fielder Robert Hassell III homered twice and second baseman Ripken Reyes added a two-run homer of his own, completing Fort Wayne's flexing of muscles.

All four home runs were hit against Lansing starter Stevie Emanuels, who tossed six innings, allowing seven hits, all six runs and one walk while striking out four. James Gonzalez pitched one scoreless inning in relief.

After scoring nine runs on 12 hits in the first game, the Lugnuts were held to five hits - two by right fielder Jonny Butler - and solo tallies in the first and fourth innings.

With the wins, the TinCaps have taken four of five games from the Lugnuts, leaving one contest remaining in the series: a 1:05 p.m. Sunday Capital City Market Kids Day. Lefty Denny Denz (19.29 ERA) gets the start for Fort Wayne, with Lansing right-hander Osvaldo Berrios (6.75 ERA) scheduled to oppose him. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.