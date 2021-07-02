Soderstrom Earns Low-A West Player of the MonthÃÂ

Stockton Ports catcher Tyler Soderstrom earned the Low-A West MiLB June Player of the Month Award after his breakout performance in the month of June, Minor League Baseball announced Friday.

The top prospect for the A's is the first Ports player to earn the feat this season.

Soderstrom batted .315 and led the league in home runs (eight), total bases (61), and slugging percentage (.685), while finishing second in OPS (1.089) and RBI (26). He was fourth in doubles (seven) and fifth in runs (21). He recorded nine multi-hit games and homered twice on June 10 and June 18. Soderstrom, 19, was selected by Oakland in the first round (26th overall) of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Turlock High School in Turlock, California.

He began the month slow, going just 3-21 the first week with two home runs and three RBI against the Lake Elsinore Storm. Things turned around quickly for the lefty, who picked things up the following series against the San Jose Giants going 9-24 while compiling 8 RBIs with a key performance on June 10th going 3-4 with two home runs and a career-high five RBI in the Ports route win over the Giants 14-5.

Soderstrom would continue his hot streak on Stockton's road trip against the Fresno Grizzlies and Inland Empire 66ers, including leading the Ports to their first series win of the season against the Grizzlies. He mashed Fresno pitching, going 8-21 with 2 home runs, 8 RBIs and 3 multi-hit games.

He would piggyback his production the following week against Inland Empire and one game against San Jose, ending his June on a nine-game hitting streak and an eight-game RBI streak racking up a .400 (16-40), 14 RBIs, and a 1.292 OPS.

