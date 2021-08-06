Soddies Rally, Bullpen Shines as Amarillo Beats Frisco

Frisco, Texas - The Sod Poodles rallied for three runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good on Friday night, as Amarillo's bullpen proceeded to secure a 4-2 victory at Riders Field. The Soddies have won four of their last six games.

Starting pitching was the early story for both teams. Amarillo right-hander Ryne Nelson allowed an unearned run in the first inning as the Soddies committed two errors behind him, but settled down to strike out nine batters in six strong innings. Nelson picked up his first Double-A win, allowing just two runs on five hits.

Frisco starting pitcher Cole Winn was very solid, spinning 5.1 scoreless frames. Winn struck out eight.

The RoughRiders led 1-0 in the top half of the sixth when the game turned. After recording the first out of the inning, Winn was replaced with reliever Tyler Thomas.

Thomas proceeded to walk Osvaldo Abreu. Sod Poodles outfielder Alek Thomas then stepped in and blasted a two-run homer to right field. Thomas' eighth homer of the season put the Soddies ahead, 2-1.

Dominic Fletcher then laced a triple off the left centerfield fence. Ryder Jones brought Fletcher home with a sac fly. Amarillo led 3-1.

Nelson allowed a solo shot to Blaine Crim in the bottom half of the sixth, cutting Amarillo's lead to 3-2.

The Soddies' bullpen proceeded to shine. Right-hander Mitchell Stumpo spun his ninth straight scoreless appearance, retiring all six batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings.

After the Soddies rallied for an insurance run in the top of the ninth on Luis Basabe's run-scoring single, righty Blake Rogers set down the side in order to finish the ballgame. Rogers earned his third save in as many opportunities.

The Sod Poodles and RoughRiders have split the opening four games of their six-game set.

Amarillo and Frisco continue their series on Saturday evening. The Sod Poodles send right-hander Luis Frias to the mound, while the RoughRiders counter with righty Ronny Henriquez. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

Pregame coverage on Amarillo's NewsTalk 940 AM and the Sod Poodles Radio Network begins at 6:45 p.m. with Sam Levitt.

