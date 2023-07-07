Soddies Postponed in Springfield
July 7, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release
Springfield, Mo. - Tonight's scheduled game between the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Springfield Cardinals was postponed due to weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 8. The teams will play two (2) seven-inning contests with game one scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m. Game 2 will start approximately 30-minutes after the conclusion of game 1.
