Soddies Postponed in Springfield

July 7, 2023 - Texas League (TL)







Springfield, Mo. - Tonight's scheduled game between the Amarillo Sod Poodles and Springfield Cardinals was postponed due to weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, July 8. The teams will play two (2) seven-inning contests with game one scheduled to start at 5:05 p.m. Game 2 will start approximately 30-minutes after the conclusion of game 1.

