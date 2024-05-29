Sod Poodles' Winning Streak Snapped at Dickey-Stephens Park

Little Rock, Arkansas - Amarillo saw their season-long four-game winning streak snapped on Wednesday night against the Arkansas Travelers. Cole Percival was excellent once again on the mound for Amarillo. The Sod Poodles starter hurled his third straight quality start but came away with the tough-luck loss as the game's only run came against him in the sixth inning. He set his career-high with 10 strikeouts over his six innings but his offense was held in check by the Texas League leader in ERA entering the day who worked the first six innings against Amarillo in the 1-0 loss.

Travs starter Logan Evans entered the game sporting a 1.39 ERA through his first nine starts of the year. It was good for not just the best ERA in the Texas League, but the best in Double-A and fourth overall in Minor League Baseball. Tim Tawa notched the first hit against the 22-year-old right-hander with a two-out single in the top of the first but was left stranded as Evans got Ivan Melendez to fly out to end the opening half-inning. Percival matched it, allowing a baserunner via a two-out walk but faced the minimum as Caleb Roberts hosed the runner trying to swipe second base. Roberts then was first to the plate in the top of the second and roped a double ahead of a walk to put some traffic and a prime-scoring chance for the Sod Poodles early. Evans worked out of the jam with his first strikeout of the night before getting a double-play ball to end the Sod Poodles threat.

Percival made quick work of the Travs in the second, striking out the side to give him his fourth overall through two innings of work. Jancarlos Cintron got the third and final hit off Evans with an infield single in the third but the Travs second inning-ending double play halted another scoring chance for Amarillo. Percival worked another 1-2-3 inning to face the minimum through three as the game remained scoreless heading to the fourth. Cole Young earned the first hit off Percival with a one-out single but the Soddies starter and his defense behind him made it four straight innings without allowing a baserunner into scoring position. A successful steal following a one-out single that snuck past the outstretched glove of S.P. Chen at second base finally gave Arkansas a runner at second base in the bottom of the fifth. The second walk of the night issued by Percival gave him the most traffic on the bases to navigate. He induced a ground ball to leave both stranded as the game moved to the sixth still scoreless. Evans worked his final inning of the night by retiring the Sod Poodles in order to give him his sixth scoreless start of the year.

Harry Ford drew a leadoff walk against Percival to start the sixth and put himself into scoring position by stealing second. Another walk followed before Percival set his career-high with his 10th strikeout of the night for the first out of the inning. Just the third hit allowed by the righty made the leadoff walk hurt as Ford raced around third to put what proved to be the game's only run on the board. Roberts hosed his second runner of the night to keep a Traveler off third base before a groundout brought an end to the inning and Percival's night after a magnificent six innings of work.

Peyton Alford replaced Evans but picked up right where the starter left off, working a three-up, three-down top of the seventh. Jake Rice did the same for Amarillo, striking out the side in the first of his two innings on the bump. Alford worked another perfect top of the eighth to send Rice right back to the mound for Amarillo. The southpaw surrendered consecutive singles but struck out two of the next three batters he faced to move the game to the ninth. Cintron ended the run of 17 straight hitters being retired when he singled with one out in the inning to give Amarillo their first base runner since he singled in the top of the third. Troy Taylor proceeded to earn his second strikeout of the inning before getting Tawa to roll over to third base as the Travs knotted the series.

The Sod Poodles and Travs will be right back at it tomorrow night from Dickey-Stephens Park. Game three of the series is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. RHP Dylan File (2-2, 3.64 ERA) is slated to start for Amarillo while Arkansas will send out RHP Jimmy Joyce (0-1, 4.32 ERA).

NOTES:

IS THAT GOOD? DID I BREAK IT?: Cole Percival spun his third straight quality start on the mound after working 6.0 IP while allowing just one run with a new career-high of 10 strikeouts. He bested his previous career-high of nine strikeouts which he set on July 5, 2023, when he was in the Los Angeles Angels org. His loss on Wednesday night was the second straight loss he has taken despite turning in a quality start. He worked seven innings in his last start against Northwest Arkansas and allowed just three runs on five hits last Thursday night. Of his 10 strikeouts against the Travs on Wednesday, he caught four batters looking. His 99 pitches on Wednesday night also set a career-high, besting his previous career-high by two pitches. He set that personal high last Thursday at Arvest Ballpark.

PUT IT ON RICE: Jake Rice made it four straight scoreless appearances after working the final two innings in relief of Percival on Wednesday night. He has turned in scoreless appearances in 13 of his last 14 games. His five strikeouts on Wednesday night marked a new season-high for the left-hander and matched his Double-A high which he set last August against Corpus Christi. Wednesday was his 81st career appearance with Amarillo since the 2022 season.

TWO FOR ME: Jancarlos Cintron turned in the only multi-hit game for the Sod Poodles offense, collecting two of the four total hits for the Sod Poodles. He extended his current hitting streak to five games. TIm Tawa and Caleb Roberts added the other two hits for the Sod Poodles to keep pace with Cintron, hitting safely in each of their last five games as well.

ZERO, NADA, ZILCH: The 1-0 shutout loss on Wednesday was the sixth shutout loss of the season for Amarillo and the 28th overall in team history. The sixth shutout losses are tied for the second-most in a single season for Amarillo, and one off the record of seven that the Sod Poodles had during the 2022 season.

