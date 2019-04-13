Sod Poodles Win for a Third Straight Night, Take First Series as Franchise

AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles earned their third straight victory of the season with a late comeback win Saturday night against the Hooks with a final score of 5-4, marking the first series win for Amarillo in franchise history. Hudson Potts, Jorge Oña and Webster Rivas all registered multi-hit performances while Amarillo starting pitcher Lake Bachar, despite not receiving a decision, was dominant after allowing just one run through five and two-thirds innings of work.

The Hooks started the scoring on a chilly night in downtown Amarillo in the first inning. After two quick outs, Abraham Toro made it a 1-0 ballgame with his home run to right field.

The Sod Poodles joined in on the scoreboard in the fifth. Edward Olivares sparked the half with a base hit to right field and was backed up by a second consecutive single off the bat of Rivas. Chris Baker, who appeared in one other game earlier in the homestand as a pinch runner, stepped up to the plate for his first Double-A at-bat and came up big for the home squad with his first hit - an RBI double to tie the game at 1-1. Then, with two outs, a wild pitch sent Rivas home to give the Sod Poodles the 2-1 advantage.

In the sixth, Amarillo continued to support their cause, starting the half with back-to-back walks to Peter Van Gansen and Potts. After Brad Zunica grounded into a double play, Oña battled and struck a shallow single to centerfield to bring in Van Gansen.

In the seventh, the Hooks found late momentum with Sod Poodles reliever Kazuhisa Makita. Anibal Sierra led the frame off with a single. After a one-out single by Stephen Wrenn and a two-out walk taken by Granden Goetzman, Joshua Rojas lined a bases-clearing double down the right field line to give the Hooks the 4-3 lead.

In the eighth, the Sod Poodles battled back and plated two runs to take the lead 5-4. It all started with three straight singles for Potts, Zunica, and Oña to load the bases. Olivares then came to the plate and took four straight balls that walked in Potts to tie the ball game at 4-4. Rivas came to the plate next and singled to shallow left field, which scored Zunica and put the Sod Poodles ahead for good as they won by the final score of 5-4 on Saturday night against the Hooks.

Righty reliever Tyler Higgins collected his first win of the season with his magnificent two-inning shutdown performance.

Amarillo and Corpus Christi will wrap up their four-game series tomorrow afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. when Amarillo starter Reggie Lawson will take the mound for the Sod Poodles. The Sod Poodles will also be looking to sweep their first series tomorrow afternoon.

NOTES

That's A First: Chris Baker, who appeared in one other game earlier in the homestand as a pinch runner, stepped up to the plate Saturday night for his first Double-A at-bat and came up big for the home squad with his first hit in the fifth inning - an RBI double to tie the game at 1-1

Bachar Battled: In his second start in 2019, righty Lake Bachar tossed five and two-thirds innings while allowing just one run and struck out four. He has not received a decision in a start so far and has only allowed three earned runs in 10 and two-thirds innings.

Hudson Heating Up: Padres number 15 prospect Hudson Potts, who was hitless in his last nine at-bats of the series, found a rhythm Saturday after going 2-for-2 with a run and a walk.

First Series Won: The Sod Poodles earned their first series win as a franchise after falling in the first two of the 2019 campaign (@ Corpus Christi, vs. Midland).

Call It A Streak: The Sod Poodles are riding their longest win-streak as a franchise with three consecutive wins over the Corpus Christi Hooks.

Reed All About It: Buddy Reed hit his fifth home run of the season on Friday night, but ended his streak of long balls Saturday night after going hitless. Reed slugged five home runs in five nights and totaled 12 RBI in the same span. On Thursday night, the centerfielder knocked the first inside-the-park home run at HODGETOWN. On the week, Reed has combined 8-for-24 with five home runs, 12 RBI, and seven runs.

Welcome to the Club: Peter Van Gansen knocked his first home run of the 2019 season on Friday night at HODGETOWN. The California native collected four total last season with San Antonio.

Amarillo Bombers: The Sod Poodles have hit 16 home runs this season in nine games and lead the Texas League Double-A overall (2nd - Harrisburg/Springfield 12). Brad Zunica and Buddy Reed have collected five home runs for Amarillo followed by Jorge Ona and Owen Miller, who each have two homers, and Edward Olivares and Peter Van Gansen with one long ball each for the Sod Poodles.

Multi-Attack: The Sod Poodles have hit at least one home run in all but one game so far this season. In each of the last six games, the Sod Poodles have collected at least two home runs. They have totaled 14 home runs in six nights.

Sod Poodles First Call Up: Pedro Avila became the first Amarillo Sod Poodles player to be called up to the Majors. The 22-year-old right-hander made his first Major League start against Arizona tonight, earning his first Major League win after tossing 5.1 innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits. Avila made one start for Amarillo while in Corpus Christi tossing six innings of two-hit ball.

He's Got A Cannon: Amarillo catcher Webster Rivas threw out two Hooks base runners Thursday night trying to advance via a steal. Rivas on the 2019 campaign has caught three base runners trying to steal in five attempts.

Tomorrow's Preview: Tomorrow, the Sod Poodles and Hooks complete this four-game series with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. The visiting Corpus Christi Hooks will call upon right-hander Gabriel Valdez and for the Sod Poodles will be righty Reggie Lawson.

