Sod Poodles to Host 2020 National Anthem Auditions

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles will be hosting public auditions for National Anthem performances for the team's sequel season on Saturday, March 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at HODGETOWN. Soloists, duets, and trios are invited to audition "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America" for a chance to perform during the 2020 season.

Two winning participants will be determined by a panel of guest judges and will be given an opportunity to perform on either Opening Night or Independence Day. Many other individuals will be given opportunities to perform on additional game dates during the season. All participants will be contacted privately following the event.

All vocal performances must be a cappella or accompanied by a personal instrument and only traditional renditions of songs will be considered for selection. Each performer may audition for either "The Star-Spangled Banner" or "God Bless America" and will be considered for either song. Auditions will be performed in front of judges in a private, closed-off area during scheduled time slots.

To request an audition time or for additional information, participants can email Sam Wilson at SamW@SodPoodles.com.

Walk-up auditions on Saturday, March 14 are welcome but are not guaranteed and will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis, as time permits. To ensure a performance slot, contacting ahead of time is recommended since time slots are also limited.

All National Anthem participants can enter through the Sod Poodles Team Shop at 715 South Buchanan next to the HODGETOWN box office. Sod Poodles team members will direct all individuals to the check-in and audition area. Entrance to the audition area will begin at 9:45 a.m.

The Sod Poodles host their 2020 home opener at HODGETOWN on Thursday, April 16 against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners Double-A affiliate) for a three-game set. First pitch for the 2020 home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

