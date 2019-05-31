Sod Poodles Sweep Doubleheader in Frisco

Frisco, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles swept a doubleheader from the Frisco RoughRiders at Dr. Pepper Ballpark on Thursday evening, and moved above .500 for the first time this season with a first half record of 26-25.

Amarillo beat Frisco 4-1 in the opener of the doubleheader, and then won 3-0 in extra innings to complete the sweep in the second contest.

With the pair of wins, Amarillo enters play Friday just one game behind the RoughRiders for first place in the Texas League South first half standings.

In the opener, righty Emmanuel Ramirez tossed five scoreless innings for the win and Michel Baez shut the door with two innings out of the bullpen. Baez collected his first save of his career.

Amarillo received offense from Ivan Castillo in the third, as he ripped a two-run triple to right centerfield. The hit gave Amarillo a 2-0 lead. Edward Olivares then stepped in and hit an RBI double down the left field line to score Castillo.

In the sixth, the Soddies received an RBI double from Luis Torrens to make it a 4-1 game.

In the second game of the twin billing, righty Jesse Scholtens turned in a masterful performance. Scholtens fired seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits while striking out seven and walking none.

Meanwhile, Frisco righty Edgar Arredondo threw five scoreless innings in his outing. Demarcus Evans and Emmanuel Clase then combined for two scoreless frames out of the bullpen.

The game entered the eighth inning still scoreless, with Chris Baker representing Amarillo's automatic runner in the top of the eighth.

Castillo delivered again, hitting a one-out RBI single to plate Baker and give Amarillo a 1-0 lead against lefty Locke St. John. Amarillo plated two more runs in the inning as St. John walked Owen Miller with the bases loaded and then hit Brad Zunica with a pitch to bring in another run.

Right-hander Kyle Lloyd entered for the bottom half of the eighth and retired the side in order to secure his third save of 2019.

The Sod Poodles continue their road trip with the opener of a three-game series against the Midland RockHounds on Friday night. Right-hander T.J. Weir makes the start for Amarillo.

