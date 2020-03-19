Sod Poodles Statement from Tony Ensor Regarding Temporary Closure

"To our Texas Panhandle Family:

As we continue to adapt to the challenges associated with this adversary, COVID-19, the health and well-being of our Amarillo and Sod Poodles family is the top priority.

To help look out for the best interests of this community and also comply with recent professional health recommendations, we will be doing our part and temporarily closing the HODGETOWN front office as well as the Sod Poodles Team Store for the next two weeks, effective Friday, March 20.

However, our online team store at SodPoodles.com will be fully operational and our dedicated staff will still be working hard behind the scenes to get out any current or future merchandise orders.

All Sod Poodles front office personnel will be teleworking off-site and available to serve our customers and fans during normal business hours (Mon-Fri, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.) by email or phone.

We will be closely monitoring any new guidance from Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, the San Diego Padres, and local, state, and federal health officials. As we receive more information regarding suspended play and how that fully impacts our sequel season in Amarillo, we will make those details available.

To our loyal fans and great Texas Panhandle family, be well, stay safe, and rest assured that baseball and your Soddies will be back!

Thank you for your continued and unwavering support. We look forward to seeing you back at HODGETOWN in the near future!"

