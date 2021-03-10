Sod Poodles, StadiumDrop Announce PartnershipTo Provide In-Seat Concessions Delivery

March 10, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles today announced a new partnership with StadiumDrop to bring in-seat delivery, contactless payment and concession pick-up options to HODGETOWN.

Under this partnership, fans will be able to enjoy several options including the ability to order their favorite food and beverages from concessions and have it delivered directly to their seat. Other options for a speedy concessions experience will include 'DropZone' areas for limited physical contact pick up and express lanes which allow fans to order ahead and skip the lines - all available via the StadiumDrop mobile application.

"Partnering with StadiumDrop completely changes the game and overall experience for our fans at all events we host at HODGETOWN," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "The ability to order food and beverages from your seat to be delivered or rapidly picked up at our concession stands will allow our fans to avoid the lines and not miss any of the action. We're excited to launch this one-of-a-kind in-stadium technology this year!"

"This dream began in a baseball park," said StadiumDrop CEO Kristin McAbee. "Working with an organization like the Sod Poodles is a dream come true. There's no better way to expand into baseball than with the defending champion Sod Poodles. It's two championship organizations coming together to give fans the best game-day experience possible."

StadiumDrop's digital concession technology will also provide fans attending HODGETOWN events the ability to identify busier concession times, push notifications out to fans for reminders of skipping lines, and provide the data needed for frequency of orders, hot spots throughout the venues, and more consistent information into buying behaviors for fan favorites.

Keep up with the Sod Poodles on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @SodPoodles, visit SodPoodles.com or call (806) 803-7762.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from March 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.