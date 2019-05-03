Sod Poodles Sneak by Springfield, 1-0

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Sod Poodles (11-16) plated an unearned run in the 1st and hung on from there for a 1-0 win to even the series against the Springfield Cardinals (9-18) at HODGETOWN on Thursday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Reggie Lawson (3-1)

L: LHP Evan Kruczynski (0-3)

S: RHP David Bednar (2)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-Amarillo plated the lone run of the game with an unearned tally in the bottom of the 1st when RF Edward Olivares darted home on a throwing error charged to SS Kramer Robertson. 1B Chris Chinea saved the high throw at first and applied the tag on C Luis Torrens, but Torrens was called safe on the play, allowing Olivares's run to count and the Sod Poodles to take the 1-0 lead.

-The Cardinals put together their best threat of the night in the top of the 9th when they loaded the bases with one away on a SS Kramer Robertson walk and singles from CF Dylan Carlson and 3B Evan Mendoza. RHP David Bednar, though, dug in with back-to-back strikeouts and the Poodles escaped with the one-run win.

NOTABLES:

-LHP Evan Kruczynski authored his best start of the season with just the one unearned run allowed on three hits and no walks in 5.0 innings, striking out three.

-SS Kramer Robertson worked three walks in the game, extending his on-base streak to 11 straight games.

-Amarillo RHP Reggie Lawson countered Kruczynski with his best start in Double-A, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings with just one hit, three walks and five strikeouts.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals conclude the series in Amarillo on Friday at 7:05pm. Catch the game live on Jock 98.7FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbill's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

-Springfield returns home for a seven-game homestand from Thursday, May 9 - Wednesday, May 15. Check out all the upcoming fun and get your tickets today at SpringfieldCardinals.com.

