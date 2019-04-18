Sod Poodles Snap Four-Game Losing Streak with 8-4 Victory over Hooks

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo pitching staff kept the Corpus Christi bats cold on a chilly Thursday night at HODGETOWN. The Amarillo pitching staff made up of T.J Weir, Blake Rogers, and Tyler Higgins struck out nine combined batters and only allowed three earned runs. The Sod Poodles bullpen tossed four perfect innings as they retired 15 straight opposing batters as the Sod Poodles were victorious over the Corpus Christi Hooks by a final score of 8-4 in game one.

The Corpus Christi Hooks struck first in game one when they plated three runs in the third innings. The scoring started with a ground-rule double off the bat of Granden Goetzman which scored Stephen Wrenn. One batter later Joshua Rojas singled home Abraham Toro and Goetzman to take the early 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, the Sod Poodles would answer right back as they plated six runs on four hits. Rodrigo Orozco got the scoring started with an RBI single to left field which scored Kyle Overstreet. Two batters later Owen Miller singled home Chris Baker and loaded the bases as well. With the bases loaded Corpus Christi's starting pitcher J.B. Bukauskas walked back-to-back batters in Brad Zunica and Hudson Potts allowing Baker and Orozco to score. Jorge Ona kept the inning going when he hit a sacrifice fly to deep right field allowing Miller to score. Luis Torrens capped off the big inning with a two-RBI single to right field which gave the Sod Poodles the 6-3 advantage.

Corpus Christi pushed one run across in the top of the fifth via a Toro sacrifice fly to right field which scored Ronnie Dawson and cut the Amarillo lead to 6-4.

Amarillo starting pitcher T.J. Weir tossed five strong innings Thursday night while allowing three earned runs on five hits. Weir's efforts were good enough to pick up his second win on the season and improve his record to 2-0 on the early season.

In the bottom of the sixth, Orozco extended the Sod Poodles lead to 8-4 courtesy of a two-run home run to deep right field.

The Amarillo bullpen took over in the sixth inning when Blake Rogers came out of the bullpen throwing three perfect innings while striking out three Corpus Christi batters. In the ninth Tyler Higgins would close out the ballgame retiring the first three batters he faced as well striking out two of those three batters he faced. In the end, the Amarillo bullpen combined for four perfect innings which allowed the Sod Poodles to snap their four-game losing streak with an 8-4 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks in game one of this three-game series.

Amarillo and Corpus Christi continue into game two of their three-game series Friday night at HODGETOWN. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. when Pedro Avila faces off against Brandon Bielak. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:05 p.m.

NOTES

Van Gansen's Very Good Day: After batting .273 with nine hits, two home runs, six walks, and four RBI in just ten games with the Sod Poodles, Peter Van Gansen was promoted to Triple-A El Paso Thursday afternoon. This is Van Gansen's second stint in Triple-A the other was in 2017 when Van Gansen played 21 games with El Paso.

Who's the New Guy: Twenty-four-year-old Rodrigo Orozco made his first start with the San Diego Padres organization Thursday night with the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Orozco went 2-for-5 which included a two-run home run and three RBI. Orozco was acquired by the Padres on April 2, when they traded outfielder Socrates Brito to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for Orozco.

Friendly Confines: The Sod Poodles were triumphant Thursday night as they defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks by a final score of 8-4. The victory put a stop to the Amarillo losing streak which was at four games and improved the Sod Poodles record at HODGETOWN to 5-3.

Back on Track: After their issues with the bullpen in Midland, the Sod Poodles relievers got back on track Thursday night when Blake Rogers and Tyler Higgins went four perfect innings, retiring 15 straight Corpus Christi batters.

Weir's Outing: T.J. Weir was brilliant Thursday night against the Corpus Christi Hooks tossing five innings of five-hit baseball and only allowing three earned runs. The win improves Weir's record to 2-0 on the early season.

Amarillo Bombers: The Sod Poodles have hit 22 home runs this season in 15 games and lead the Texas League. The Springfield Cardinals are two home runs behind the Sod Poodles with 20 home runs. Buddy Reed has collected six home runs for Amarillo, followed by Brad Zunica with five big flies, Jorge Ona with three homers, Owen Miller and Edward Olivares each have two homers, and Hudson Potts with one long ball for the Sod Poodles.

Another First: The Sod Poodles were handed their first sweep as a franchise in just their fourth series of the 2019 season. The team has a season series record of 1-3-0 (win-loss-split).

Tomorrow's Preview: Game two of this three-game series will continue Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The visiting Corpus Christi Hooks will call upon right-hander Brandon Bielak and for the Sod Poodles, Pedro Avila will receive the nod from manager Phillip Wellman.

