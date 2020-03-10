Sod Poodles Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale this Saturday

March 10, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - Amarillo Sod Poodles individual game tickets for all 70 home games will go on sale on Saturday, March 14. Tickets go on sale for in-person purchases at the HODGETOWN box office at 10 a.m. Beginning at 4 p.m., fans can purchase tickets online at SodPoodles.com.

How to purchase tickets IN PERSON: Tickets can be purchased in-person at the HODGETOWN box office starting at 10 a.m. located at 715 South Buchanan. The box office will close at 4 p.m. on March 14. Following March 14, the box office will be regularly open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How to purchase tickets ONLINE: Online tickets can be purchased starting at 4 p.m. on March 14 by visiting the Sod Poodles website at www.SodPoodles.com under "Tickets". It is recommended that fans ONLY PURCHASE tickets from SodPoodles.com.

Pricing:

Right-field lawn and standing room only seating tickets are $6.

Zone E seating tickets down the right and left field lines near group patio areas are $10.

Zone D seating upper-level seat tickets above the bullpens are $12.

Zone C tickets located in upper seating above the dugouts are $14.

Zone B field-level seating near dugouts are $16.

Zone A behind home plate seat tickets are $18.

Day of game ticket pricing will be an additional $2 per ticket (excluding lawn or standing room).

Featured Events To Be On Sale:

- Opening Night (April 16)

- Independence Day game (July 4)

- 2020 giveaway dates such as: Team Poster giveaway with Team Autograph signing on April 26, replica Championship Gold jersey giveaway on June 15, and five bobbleheads including a three-part series including Buddy Reed (June 7), Owen Miller (June 21), and Taylor Trammell (July 5), a MacKenzie Gore bobble (July 12), and a Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead (Sept. 6).

- Theme nights including: Princess Night on Saturday, June 6, World of Wizards Night (June 20), Christmas in July (July 11), Luau Night (August 15), and a movie-themed Sky Fest (Sept. 5), which features the LARGEST post-game fireworks show to end the regular season.

What about All-Star Game Tickets?: All-Star Ticket Bundles are still on sale and a limited quantity remain. Bundles include both All-Star events (Home Run Derby on June 22 and Texas League All-Star Game on June 23). Pricing ranges from $28 to $44 depending on the section and ticket type. Official All-Star merchandise is also available for purchase now both in-store at the Sod Poodles team shop (715 S. Buchanan St.) and online at SodPoodles.com under "Shop".

For questions or to purchase tickets, fans can go to SodPoodles.com or call 806-803-9547.

The Sod Poodles host their 2020 home opener at HODGETOWN on Thursday, April 16 against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners Double-A affiliate) for a three-game set. First pitch for the 2020 home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

For the most up-to-date news on the Sod Poodles along with detailed information on promotions, follow the team on social media @sodpoodles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For questions and more information, call 806-803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from March 10, 2020

Sod Poodles Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale this Saturday - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.