Sod Poodles Saturday Night Contest Postponed, Doubleheader Scheduled for Sunday

Amarillo, Texas - Saturday evening's contest between the Sod Poodles and San Antonio Missions was postponed due to heavy rain and wet field conditions. The game will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Sunday, August 1.

Game one will begin at 4:00 p.m. CT and game two will follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one and will be played as two, seven-inning contests. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m. CT.

All tickets for the postponed game are considered rain checks and are good for any remaining 2021 regular-season game. To exchange tickets, fans will need to present them in person at the HODGETOWN box office.

The Sunday twin-bill will feature a MacKenzie Gore bobblehead giveaway courtesy of Amarillo National Bank.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.sodpoodles.com.

