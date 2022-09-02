Sod Poodles Reveal 2023 Schedule

AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles are excited to announce the 2023 schedule ahead of the fourth season of Sod Poodles baseball in downtown Amarillo. The schedule features 138 games split among 12 home and road series consisting of mostly six-game series. The home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 11 versus the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A, Houston Astros).

Amarillo begins the season on the road with a three-game series against the Texas Rangers Double-A farm club, the Frisco RoughRiders starting on Thursday, April 6.

The team will play all nine Texas League opponents with eight of those nine making a trip to HODGETOWN during the 2023 season including the Double-A affiliates of the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners, Oakland Athletics, and the Minnesota Twins.

One of the most exciting components of the 2023 schedule will be playing at home for all the big summer holidays. The club is thrilled to play host to the Tulsa Drillers for our Independence Weekend Celebration (July 1-3). Fans can spend Mother's Day and Father's Day at the ballpark with Amarillo hosting the Midland RockHounds on Sunday, May 14 and the San Antonio Missions on Sunday, June 18.

Our Oil Pan Cup Rivals, the Midland RockHounds will make two trips to HODGETOWN in 2023. Their first trip to Amarillo happens May 9-14 before coming back in late August. The second to last home series of the season will conclude over Labor Day Weekend (September 1-3).

The 2023 regular season will come to an end at HODGETOWN with the final series being played against Frisco. There is no better place for Panhandle families to spend their weekends over the summer than at the ballpark with our 12 Friday and Saturday Night games. The memories made with friends and family taking in fireworks shows and specialty theme nights can last a lifetime!

Tickets and game times for the 2023 season will be announced in the coming weeks and months, but the full 2023 schedule can be found on the Amarillo Sod Poodles website (www.SodPoodles.com).

