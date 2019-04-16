Sod Poodles Open Three-Game Series with RockHounds Thursday at Hodgetown

April 16, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - On Thursday, April 18, the Amarillo Sod Poodles will open a three-game series against their division rival the Midland RockHounds - Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics - with all three games scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN. It will be the final homestand in April at HODGETOWN for the Sod Poodles.

On Thursday, April 18, the short homestand will kick off with a Thirsty Thursday, which features $2 domestic beers and $2 fountain sodas.

On Friday, April 19, the Sod Poodles will celebrate the weekend with their second Friday Night Fireworks show of the 2019 season directly following the conclusion of the matchup between the RockHounds and Sod Poodles. The fireworks will be accompanied by music from Boy Bands like the Backstreet Boys, Jonas Brothers, and New Kids on the Block.

The Sod Poodles will wrap up the homestand on Saturday, April 20 when the Sod Poodles host their "Everything is Bigger in Texas" theme night. Fans can enjoy food options such as the three-pound "Big As A House" Burger, Helmet Super Nachos, Footlong Texas Corndog, or a mound of funnel cake fries. Along with food options, there will be on-field promotions featuring oversized props and oversized (22-inch) foam fingers on sale in the Sod Poodles team shop.

A summary of the details of each game date is below:

Thursday, April 18 vs. Midland - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday - $2 Domestic Beers and Fountain Sodas

Friday, April 19 vs. Midland - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Boy Band music-themed Post-Game Fireworks Show

Saturday, April 20 vs. Midland - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Everything is Bigger in Texas Theme Night - Featuring oversized concession options and merchandise

Tickets are on sale now online or at the HODGETOWN Box Office.

For more information on promotions and ticket options, please visit SodPoodles.com or call (806) 803-7762. Get the latest Sod Poodles news online at www.sodpoodles.com, like us on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter at @sodpoodles.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.