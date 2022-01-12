Sod Poodles Open Concessions Fundraising Program for 2022 Season

AMARILLO, Tex. - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, in conjunction with Diamond Creations, the team's food and beverage provider, are excited for the return of their Concessions Fundraising Program to the community for the 2022 season. The initiative offers a unique fundraising opportunity for non-profit groups through concession stand sales at HODGETOWN.

Non-profit or 501(c)(3) groups, sporting clubs, cheer groups, girl and boy scout troops, church and school organizations, and more are encouraged to join and easily meet fundraising goals through concession sales during the 2022 Sod Poodles baseball season.

To fundraise, groups simply provide individuals to work in a concession stand, and, in turn, earn money for their organization. Groups are not limited on how many games they work throughout the 69 home-game season. All dates will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

Non-profit groups interested in getting involved for the 2022 season or would like detailed information about the program and its benefits, please fill out an online request form HERE or contact Mike Lindal at MikeL@SodPoodles.com or by phone at 316-796-3110.

The 2022 Sod Poodles' home opener is slated for Friday, April 8 against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, in a three-game weekend series to jumpstart the 2022 campaign.

