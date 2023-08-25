Sod Poodles Limit Missions to One Hit in Shutout Win

San Antonio, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles evened their series against the San Antonio Missions with a 1-0 shutout win on Friday night. A trio of Sod Poodles pitchers led by Jamison Hill held the Missions to just one hit in the victory.

The lone Missions' hit of the game came via their leadoff man in the bottom of the first inning. Hill then got a lineout and back-to-back strikeouts to end the first inning of play.

In the third, Amarillo got their first two hits of the game with a pair of consecutive two-out singles. A walk loaded the bases before a strikeout ended the first scoring threat of the game. Juan Centeno singled with one out in the top of the fifth before a double play brought an end to the inning for Amarillo at the plate.

Hill's night came to an end after five innings where he struck out six and walked just one. Taylor Rashi took over on the mound for the bottom of the sixth. Rashi struck out the first two he faced in his opening inning with a ground-out bringing a close to the sixth. Back out for the seventh, Rashi picked up his third strikeout of the night before a line out and another ground out ended his two perfect innings of work.

With two outs in the top of the eighth, Camden Duzenack added his second hit of the night with a double into the right-center gap. A ground ball off the bat of Caleb Roberts was collected by a sliding second baseman, however, the throw was not able to be caught cleanly by a covering Lake Bachar at the first base bag. The error allowed Duzenack to score the only run of the night from second base on the play.

Michel Otanez was called upon for the bottom of the eighth and proceeded to end the inning with consecutive strikeouts. He added his third strikeout of the game to open the bottom of the ninth, with J.J. D'Orazio picking up the ball down the first base line and firing a bullet to Seth Beer to complete the play from foul territory. A deep charge to the left-field warning track was hauled in by Roberts for the second out of the inning. Otanez completed the one-hitter by getting the next man to roll over a ball to the shortstop for the final out of the game.

Amarillo will look to take control of the series on Saturday night at The Wolff. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

HILL YES: Jamison Hill worked five innings, allowing just one hit to the first man he faced before retiring 15 of the next 17 batters he faced to end his night. He left in a scoreless game, not earning the win. The one hit allowed was the third time in his career that he went at least 5.0 IP with one or fewer hits allowed. He did it twice during the 2022 season with High-A Hillsboro.

ONE: Friday night was the sixth time that Amarillo pitchers had allowed the opposition to one or fewer hits, and the first time in franchise history doing so in a nine-inning game. The Sod Poodles had previously had two combined one hitters - both in seven-inning games - with the last coming on April 16, 2022. Blake Walston threw a one-hitter in a game that was completed in five innings on July 29, 2022. The Sod Poodles had two seven-inning no-hitters against the San Antonio Missions during the 2021 season.

