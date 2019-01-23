Sod Poodles Launch Concessions Fundraising Program

January 23, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, in conjunction with Diamond Creations, the team's food and beverage provider, launched a community offering for fundraising opportunities through its concession stands at Hodgetown.

Non-profit or 501(c)(3) groups, sporting clubs, cheer groups, girl and boy scout troops to church and school organizations are welcome to join and meet fundraising goals in an easy way through concession sales.

To fundraise, groups provide individuals to work in a concession stand, food and beverage at a cart, or sell items throughout the stadium crowd and in turn, the group earns money for their organization.

Groups are not limited on how many games they work throughout the 70 home-game season. All dates will be filled on a first come, first served basis.

If your non-profit group would like detailed information or like to get involved for the upcoming 2019 season, contact Mike Lindal, General Manager of Food & Beverage, at MikeL@SodPoodles.com or by phone at 316-796-3110 or 806-803-5777.

The Sod Poodles host their inaugural home opener at Hodgetown on Monday, April 8 against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics) for a three-game set. First pitch for the home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from January 23, 2019

Sod Poodles Launch Concessions Fundraising Program - Amarillo Sod Poodles

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.