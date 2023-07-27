Sod Poodles Held to One Run in Thursday Night Loss

July 27, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Midland, Texas - The Sod Poodles dropped a low-scoring affair in Midland on Thursday night as the RockHounds regained the series lead. The two clubs combined for just five runs with Amarillo falling 4-1.

Amarillo starter Jamison Hill entered the game with wins in each of his last three starts and 5-0 since the start of June. The right-hander also started the day without allowing an earned run over his last 11.2 IP. He picked up where he had left off last week against Wichita, working a 1-2-3 bottom of the first inning.

Ivan Melendez singled to start the top of the second inning and was able to advance into scoring position via a wild pitch. A RBI single by Neyfy Castillo scored Amarillo's only run of the game as Melendez was able to score from second. Amarillo loaded the bases with one out but walked away without being able to add to the run total.

Hill worked another clean frame in the second before seeing Midland take a lead in the third. The RockHounds. With two outs, Midland strung together three straight hits to take a 2-1 lead. They did more two-out damage in the third, once again to the tune of a pair of runs to make it 4-1.

The Sod Poodles managed just two hits from the third inning on and were unable to chip away at the deficit.

Hill finished his outing after six innings with the four runs against him. Raffi Vizcaino and Christian Montes De Oca each spun two hitless innings in relief of Hill. Vizcaino worked around a couple of walks in the seventh to keep Midland off the scoreboard.

Amarillo will aim to even the series when the two teams take the field on Friday night. Left-hander Yu-Min Lin will take the ball for Amarillo. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m

NOTES:

TWO FOR NEY: Neyfy Castillo had a 2-for-4 night at the plate with a pair of singles, including the only RBI for Amarillo. Thursday marked Castillo's 11th multi-hit game of the season. In 14 games this month, Castillo is hitting .333 (17-for-51).

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.