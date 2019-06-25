Sod Poodles First Homestand of Second Half Begins Thursday at HODGETOWN

June 25, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - The Texas League First-Half South Champions, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, will begin their first homestand of the second half at HODGETOWN on Thursday, June 27 featuring a four-game series with the Double-A Affiliate of the Houston Astros - the Corpus Christi Hooks.

On Thursday, June 27, the Sod Poodles host another Thirsty Thursday presented by Barnes Jewelry where fans can purchase fountain sodas and domestic beers for $2, while on Friday, June 28, the Sod Poodles will kick off the weekend with a post-game Friday Night Fireworks show presented by IV Rejuvenation Station.

On Saturday, June 29, the Sod Poodles will host a 6:05 p.m. game on the evening of the Amarillo Chamber's Summer Fireworks Extravaganza event in downtown Amarillo. Gates for the game will open at 5:00 p.m. Following the game on Saturday night, the annual downtown fireworks show will be in direct sight from anywhere at HODGETOWN.

To complete the homestand, on Sunday, June 30, the Sod Poodles are featuring a RUCKUS Garden Gnome giveaway presented by B&J Welding Supply to the first 1,000 fans who enter the ballpark. All gates for the event open at 5:00 p.m. Following the game, Sod Pups Club Members will be invited to Run the Bases presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces.

After the homestand, the Sod Poodles will hit the road for three days before returning for the franchise's first-ever Fourth of July/Independence Day home game at HODGETOWN. Tickets for the game on July 4 are on sale now and are limited.

A summary of details of each game date is below:

Thursday, June 27 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Thirsty Thursday presented by Barnes Jewelry - $2 fountain sodas and domestic beers, $3 imported beers

Friday, June 28 vs. Corpus Christi - 7:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

- Friday Night Fireworks (post-game) presented by IV Rejuvenation Station

Saturday, June 29 vs. Corpus Christi - 6:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

- Best View of the Amarillo Chamber Summer Fireworks Extravaganza (Beginning Momentarily After Game)

Sunday, June 30 vs. Corpus Christi -6:05 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

- RUCKUS Garden Gnome giveaway presented by B&J Welding Supply - First 1,000 fans who enter the ballpark

- Sod Pups Club Members Run the Bases presented by Children's Dentistry of Amarillo and Fastbraces.

For more information on promotions and tickets for all games, please visit SodPoodles.com, call (806) 803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com. Get the latest Sod Poodles news on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter at @sodpoodles.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.