Sod Poodles First 2020 Job Fair Is Tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles will be holding their first job fair tomorrow for part-time seasonal/summer positions in a variety of areas throughout the 2020 baseball season. The first job fair is scheduled for tomorrow, February 15. The next job fair will take place next Saturday, February 22. Both jobs fairs will open at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m. and will be held at HODGETOWN in the Fairly Group Club.

PART-TIME/SUMMER JOBS: All positions are game-day/event-only positions, requiring night and weekend commitments throughout the 2020 baseball season (April through September).

APPLICANT AGES: Applicants must be at least 16 years of age but some positions will require candidates to be 18 years of age or older.

CANDIDATE INSTRUCTIONS: HODGETOWN hiring managers are looking for hardworking candidates with great guest service skills. Candidates are urged to dress to impress. Applicants who cannot attend can also apply at the team's website at www.SodPoodles.com.

JOB FAIR ENTRANCE: All candidates attending the job fairs must enter through the front rotunda entrance at 8th and Buchanan and follow signage upstairs to the registration table in the club level.

The job fair will be for candidates interested in applying and interviewing for positions in the following areas (subject to update or change):

Stadium Staff: Ushers, Kids Zone Attendants, Morning Cleaning Crew, In-House Security

Retail: Sales Associates

Box Office Representatives: Window Attendants

Promotions/Street Team: Sod Squad/Promotions Team Members

Production: Scoreboard/Videoboard/Sound Operators, Camera/Replay Operators/Directors

Batboys: Includes pre- and post-game equipment work and in-game dugout duties

Grounds Crew: On-Field maintenance workers

Catering: Suite Attendant, Servers, Food Prep/Stocking, Picnic Terrace Food Service, and Bar Servers

Concessions: Concession Stand Staff, Food Prep/Stocking, In-Stand Food/Beverage Sales Vendors

For questions or more information, please contact the Director of Public Relations, Shane Philipps, at ShaneP@SodPoodles.com.

