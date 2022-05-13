Sod Poodles Fall in Back-And-Forth Affair

Springfield, MO - In a game that saw two ties and five lead changes, the Sod Poodles fell 12-8 to Springfield on Friday night after allowing five runs in the bottom of the 7th. Both teams had 11 hits and there were six half-innings with multiple runs scored.

Amarillo had LHP Blake Walston (0-1) on the mound in his second career Double-A start. He pitched his first scoreless inning of the year in the 1st before exiting after 3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB and 3 K. The Cardinals got on the board first with a two-out rally in the bottom of the 2nd, plating one against Walston off back-to-back doubles.

The game's first lead change came off of two runs for the Sod Poodles in the top of the 3rd. Nick Dalesandro led off the inning with a single and stole second base, and he was promptly scored on Corbin Carroll's team-leading 10th home run of the year. Springfield tied up the game in the bottom of the frame on a solo home run.

The Sod Poodles retook the lead in the top of the 4th. Dominic Fletcher singled -- extending his hitting streak to 18 games -- then stole second, and advanced to third on a throwing error. Ti'Quan Forbes scored him on a sacrifice fly to make it 3-2, Soddies.

Walston walked two batters and retired two before being relieved in the bottom of the 4th by Justin Lewis. Lewis, who had not allowed a run in his previous three outings, allowed a three-run home run to the first batter he faced as Springfield took a 5-3 lead.

After a scoreless 5th, Amarillo tied the game with two runs in the top of the 6th. Fletcher got aboard with his second triple of the year and Leandro Cedeño scored him on a two-run homer, his 9th of the season.

Springfield answered with two runs of their own in the bottom of the 6th to reclaim the lead. Lewis allowed a solo home run before being relieved by Keegan Curtis. He inherited a runner on first, who came in to score on a throwing error.

The Sod Poodles responded once again in the top of the 7th, plating three runs to take an 8-7 lead. Jancarlos Cintron led off the inning with a single and Carroll joined him on the bases with a walk. Eduardo Diaz scored them all with a three-run home run, Amarillo's third long bomb of the game. The next three batters were retired to end the frame.

The Cardinals got ahead for good with five runs in the bottom of the 7th. Curtis allowed a leadoff home run followed by back-to-back walks and was relieved by Junior Garcia with two on and no outs. A single loaded the bases, and all three came in to score after a wild pitch and a double. The fifth run scored on a sacrifice fly. Curtis was tagged for three earned runs and the loss. Ty Tice pitched a scoreless 8th.

Carroll, Diaz, Fletcher and Cintron led the way for Amarillo with two hits each, and Diaz led the way with three RBI. The pitching staff struck out seven and walked six, and the two teams combined for seven home runs.

Four games into the series, both teams have won twice. Game five is set for tomorrow, Saturday, May 14, with first pitch at 6:05 PM. The Sod Poodles will have Slade Cecconi (1-1, 6.66 ERA) on the mound to face Dalton Roach (2-1, 4.96 ERA).

Notes

Diaz Hits Dingers: OF Eduardo Diaz cracked his fourth home run of the year, with all four of his dingers coming during his current six-game hitting streak. Two of the long bombs were three-run shots, with a solo and a grand slam as well. On his hitting streak, Diaz is batting .413 (12-for-29) with three doubles, four home runs, 11 runs scored and 13 RBI. He is now tied with Leandro Cedeño for the team lead with 12 multi-hit games.

Legally An Adult: OF Dominic Fletcher extended his minor-league-leading active hitting streak to 18 games with two more hits tonight. He has multiple hits in each of his last five games, with two knocks in each of his last four. His batting average has climbed from .244 to .336 over the streak, and his 32 RBI on the year lead the Texas League. He leads the Sod Poodles with 38 hits and two triples this season and trails only Leandro Cedeño (.375) for the team lead in batting average.

Can't Stop Carroll: OF Corbin Carroll, Arizona's No. 2 prospect, has been mashing at the plate in 2022. He knocked his 10th home run of the year tonight, most of any player in the Arizona farm system and second in the Texas League. He had back-to-back games with two home runs to end the series against Midland, and now has five home runs and seven hits over his last five games. The Seattle native has excelled on the basepath, leading the team with 22 walks and nine stolen bases.

Sweet Swing: 1B Leandro Cedeño went 1-for-4 tonight, extending his active hitting streak to 11 games. His only hit was a two-run home run, his 9th of the year and second of the series. Cedeño has been nothing short of fantastic at the plate this year, ranking first on the Sod Poodles and second in the Texas League with his .375 batting average. He is second on the team and fourth in the TL with nine home runs and second/fifth with 26 RBI. Over his hitting streak, the former Springfield Cardinal is batting .400 (18-for-45) with six home runs.

Backyard Baseball: Home runs have both helped and hurt the Sod Poodles this season. On offense, Amarillo leads all of Double-A with 56 home runs, and today was the fifth game out of their last six with multiple homers. The Sod Poodles have also allowed 56 home runs, and Springfield hit four tonight.

