Sod Poodles, Fairly Group Announce 'Home Runs for Hope'

April 22, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Fairly Group, and Hope Choice are proud to partner for the 2022 season, providing Home Runs For Hope. For every Sod Poodles home run hit throughout the 2022 season, Fairly Group will donate $1,000 to Hope Choice.

Hope Choice is a ministry-based organization that offers services for individuals and families who are facing everyday struggles and cultural pressures. Hope Choice opened its doors in 1998 as a crisis pregnancy center and has since expanded its services to include mentoring programs as well as character-building programs in more than 90+ schools. Hope Choice and its school-based programs reach 24,000 students each month. Their mentoring groups are designed to teach character values and help build self-esteem in young people who face a variety of challenges in their daily lives.

"We exist to equip, mentor, and strengthen future generations", said Hope Choice Executive Director, Candy Gibbs. "With programs from kindergarten through college and classes to equip moms and dads for every stage of life; we are seeing generations transformed daily. We are honored to serve our community alongside you and are thrilled to partner with the Sod Poodles for the 2022 season! Shield to shield! Go Soddies!"

"The Sod Poodles are excited to once again partner with the Fairly Group to raise awareness and funds for an incredible local charitable organization helping build and strengthen our panhandle community", said Tony Ensor, President, and General Manager of the Sod Poodles. "A home run is one of the most exciting parts of a baseball game. It brings hope and joy to our fans just like Hope Choice works toward providing kids and young adults the resources to choose hope in every area of their lives."

"It is not possible to adequately explain how Hope Choice has inspired our family personally, and our community for the last two decades," said Alex Fairly, CEO of Fairly Group. "We are honored to help support the impact work they do."

The Sod Poodles have already hit 17 home runs through 12 games in 2022, helping raise $17,000 for Hope Choice. During the eighth inning of every Sod Poodles home game this season, the team will update the current total 'Home Runs For Hope', and the amount of money raised to assist Hope Choice and its mission.

For more information about Hope Choice, please visit www.HopeChoice.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.