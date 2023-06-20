Sod Poodles' Early Deficit Too Much to Overcome Tuesday Night

Corpus Christi, Texas - Amarillo took a lead just two batters into the game but left the first down a handful of runs to the Corpus Christi Hooks on Tuesday night.

After an 11-pitch leadoff walk was drawn by Ryan Bliss, his middle-infield teammate put Amarillo in front 2-0. Jordan Lawlar launched his 10th homer of the year on an 0-2 pitch over the left field wall. A.J. Vukovich then drew the second walk of the inning but saw the next three batters behind him get out to end the first half inning.

Each of the first five Hooks to step to the plate recorded hits. Three straight singles were followed by a two-RBI double and a three-run home run as the Hooks took the 5-2 advantage. Another two hits in the inning, a single and triple, along with a sac fly plated the sixth and seventh runs of the first inning for Corpus.

A three-up-three-down top of the second inning sent Mitchell Stumpo back to the mound. Four-straight two-out hits extended Corpus' lead to 10-2 on 11 hits through their first two trips to the plate.

Deyvison De Los Santos scored Amarillo's third run of the game with a two-out RBI single after a couple of walks kept the inning alive in the third.

More Corpus Christi walks kept things interesting in the sixth. A hit by pitch and four straight walks pushed across three Amarillo runs all with two outs to make it 6-10.

A Hooks solo homer in the bottom of the sixth inning and another run in the bottom of the seventh put a lid on the scoring in the series opener at Whataburger Field.

After getting 11 hits in the first two innings, Amarillo pitching limited the Hooks to just two hits over the final six innings.

Game two of the series continues tomorrow with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch. RHP Chad Patrick (3-6, 4.89 ERA) will take the ball for Amarillo who will look to even the series.

NOTES:

THOSE BOOTS WERE MADE FOR WALKING: Amarillo drew a franchise-high with 12 free passes by Hooks pitching tonight. The previous high was 10 walks, which Amarillo had done four previous times, the last coming on April 20 earlier this year at NW Arkansas. One of the four previous times drawing 10 walks also came from Hooks pitching back on May 9, 2019. Adrian Del Castillo led the way, drawing three free passes on Tuesday night. This year, it was his second game with three walks (5/31 vs SPR).

LAWNG BALLING: Jordan Lawlar swatted his 10th homer of the year and his fifth in his last 16 games, dating back to May 31. Since the calendar turned to June, the D-backs' top-rated prospect is hitting .359 (23-for-64) with six doubles, four triples, four homers, and nine RBI.

CAST A NEY: As one of four Sod Poodles to collect a hit Tuesday night, outfielder Neyfy Castillo extended his hitting streak to 10 games, the longest active streak on the team after Ryan Bliss was held hitless, ending his streak at nine games. Over his last 10, Castillo is hitting 15-for-39 (.384) with two home runs, a double, triple, eight RBI, and eight runs.

