Sod Poodles Drop Series Finale, Return Home Wednesday

April 30, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





North Little Rock, Arkansas - The Sod Poodles mounted a late rally on Monday night, but could not climb all the way back in a 9-6 loss to the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park.

In the eight-game road trip finale, the Travelers struck first against Sod Poodles starter Lake Bachar with a run in the first inning courtesy of Kyle Lewis' RBI single.

In the second, Bachar allowed a leadoff single to Jordan Cowan. Joseph Odom then singled to left field and the ball went under Jorge Oña's glove in left field, allowing Cowan to score from first base. Late in the frame, Joe DeCarlo plated a run with a sac fly to make it a 3-0 lead for the Travelers.

Arkansas loaded the bases in the third after two walks and error from Owen Miller. Odom then lifted a fly ball to left field that was dropped by Oña. All three baserunners crossed the plate as Arkansas extended the advantage to 6-0. Of the six runs allowed by Bachar in three innings, just two were earned

Meanwhile, righty Darren McCaughan posted three perfect innings to begin his outing. McCaughan would ultimately toss six innings for a victory.

In the fourth, Dauris Valdez replaced Bachar and allowed a three-run home run to right field by Lewis.

With the score 9-0, the Sod Poodles began to battle back. Rodrigo Orozco, Edward Olivares, Miller, and Oña strung together four consecutive singles and Webster Rivas produced a sac fly to score a pair.

In the seventh, Amarillo got closer against righty Jorgan Cavanerio. Miller, who extended his hit streak to eight games, collected an RBI double while Oña ripped a two-run single to cut Amarillo's deficit to 9-5.

The Sod Poodles got another run in the eighth but were unable to pull even against right-hander Dan Altavilla in the ninth as Altavilla got the save and secured Arkansas' 9-6 win.

Amarillo had bright spots in the bullpen. Kazuhisa Makita tossed two scoreless frames of relief following Valdez, while Blake Rogers and David Bednar each spun scoreless frames after that.

The Sod Poodles went 3-5 on their eight-game trip to Springfield and Arkansas.

After an day off on Tuesday, the team returns to HODGETOWN on Wednesday night for the start of a seven-game homestand in downtown Amarillo. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

The game is aired on 940 AM KIXZ, audio streaming platforms, and MiLB TV. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. with Sam Levitt.

NOTES

Providing Relief: The Sod Poodles bullpen shined through the first three games at Arkansas, tossing a combined 11 innings while allowing just one earned run.

Kyle Lloyd pitched three scoreless frames on Saturday followed by a scoreless inning from Andres Muñoz. On Friday night, Kyle McGrath and Blake Rogers combined for another four scoreless frames. On Sunday, Emmanuel Ramirez gave up an earned run in an inning while Paco Rodriguez allowed an unearned run in two frames.

More for Miller: With two hits and two RBI on Monday night, Owen Miller now has an eight-game hit streak. The streak ties Luis Torrens' eight-game streak for the longest by a Sod Poodle this season.

Laying Down the Law: Reggie Lawson spun another solid outing on Friday night at Arkansas, tossing five innings while allowing just two runs and striking out nine for a victory. The performance followed Lawson's five-inning performance on April 20 vs. Corpus Christi, when he allowed just one run and picked up a win.

Magnificent McGrath: Left-hander Kyle McGrath was sensational on Friday night in Amarillo's 6-2 win, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings of relief. That was after he tossed two scoreless innings in Tuesday night's win and picked up the victory.

Owen and Olivares: Owen Miller and Edward Olivares put together solid games over the four games at Hammons Field in Springfield. Olivares went 6-for-16 with a home run, seven RBI, and two runs scored in the series. Meanwhile, Miller went 7-for-17 with three RBI.

Homers for Huddy: Hudson Potts delivered his second homer in as many days with a go-ahead two-run shot in the ninth inning to propel Amarillo to a 4-2 win on Wednesday. Potts also belted a two-run shot on Tuesday night in Amarillo's 9-6 win. He now has three home runs this season.

Bullpen Magic: The Sod Poodles bullpen shined in Tuesday night's win at Springfield. LHP Kyle McGrath, RHP Andres Muñoz, and RHP David Bednar combined for five scoreless innings in relief. On Wednesday, LHP Travis Radke tossed scoreless innings in his Amarillo debut while RHP Blake Rogers secured the win and picked up a save with scoreless ninth.

Rodrigo Got Rollin': Amarillo outfielder Rodrigo Orozco is off to a tremendous start at Double-A. In his first four games with the Sod Poodles, Orozco was 9-for-19 with a home run, five RBI, seven runs scored, six walks, and three doubles.

Friendly Confines: After the Sod Poodles victory on Saturday night, they have improved their record at HODGETOWN to 6-4. Five of their six wins at home have come against the Corpus Christi Hooks plus a lone victory against the Midland RockHounds back on April 9 when they won by a final score of 8-2.

Amarillo Bombers: The Sod Poodles have slugged 31 home runs this season, which led the Texas League heading into Monday's action.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 30, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.