Sod Poodles Drop Pitcher's Duel in Tulsa

June 22, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





Tulsa, Oklahoma - Tulsa Drillers outfielder Drew Avans delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the tenth inning to give Tulsa a 2-1 win over the Sod Poodles on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

The Sod Poodles trailed 1-0 before tying the game in the ninth inning against righty Yordy Cabrera. Ruddy Giron and Taylor Kohlwey laced back-to-back singles before Ivan Castillo hit a sac fly to plate Giron with the tying run.

Sod Poodles starter Nick Margevicius tossed five no-hit innings before giving up a leadoff single in a scoreless game in the sixth. After loading the bases, Margevicius walked DJ Peters to bring in a run as Tulsa took a 1-0 lead.

After striking out six, Margevicus was replaced by right-hander Lake Bachar. Bachar threw two scoreless frames out of the bullpen and struck out three.

Drillers starter Dustin May dazzled over seven scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and striking out a career-high 14 hitters. Both hits were given up to Ivan Castillo. May walked no one.

After J.C. Cosme tossed a scoreless ninth out of Amarillo's bullpen, the Sod Poodles could not bring their automatic runner home in the top of the tenth against Nolan Long.

Cosme returned for the bottom half of the tenth and allowed Tulsa's automatic runner to score with the winning hit from Avans.

The Sod Poodles and Drillers finish their series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Left-hander Adrian Morejon starts for the Sod Poodles and Tulsa counters with right-hander Parker Curry.

