Sod Poodles Drop Opening Night 11-9 to RockHounds

Amarillo, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles dropped their 2022 season opener 11-9 to the Midland RockHounds on Friday night despite 11 hits, including three players with multi-hit games in front of a sold-out crowd of 7,181.

Midland jumped out to an early 8-0 lead after the first three innings following back-to-back four-run innings. Soddies starter, Drey Jameson went just 1.2 IP and allowed four earned runs with three walks and a trip of strikeouts. The D-backs No. 7 rated prospect finished Friday's start with four earned runs allowed in 1.2 innings. Each team's bullpens were used extensively with 10 pitchers being used between the two sides combined.

The Sod Poodles attempted to climb back into the game, plating three runs in the bottom of the third and fifth innings to cut the deficit to a one swing game at 10-7.

A pair of Sod Poodles outfielders had a solid Opening Night including D-backs' No. 2 rated prospect Corbin Carroll. The toolsy outfielder led off and went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs, and picked up the first two hits of the night for Amarillo. Eduardo Diaz, who finished the 2021 campaign with Amarillo went 3-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI, and a pair of runs scored.

A late Sod Poodles' comeback fell short despite cutting the Rockhounds' lead to just two in the ninth inning and the tying runner left on base. The third starting outfielder for Amarillo in the game led off the bottom of the ninth reaching base after a missed throw to first base on a sharply hit ground ball up the middle. A subsequent walk and single made it an 11-8 ballgame with the potential tying run aboard. Yerzy was able to score on a force out and sent a pinch hitter to the dish looking to at least tie the game. A pinch-hit strikeout ended Friday's contest

Amarillo and Midland will be back at it from HODGETOWN tomorrow night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. D-backs No. 11 rated prospect Slade Cecconi will make his Double-A debut after making just 12 starts for High-A Hillsboro in 2021. The former 33rd overall selection out of the University of Miami went 4-2 with a 4.12 ERA over 59.0 IP. Cecconi finished the year first among Hops pitchers with 12 and was second in wins and third in punchouts. Cecconi will face LHP Ty Damron who went 2-7 with a 5.94ERA in 20 starts with the RockHounds last season.

Clubhouse Leader: Outfielder Corbin Carroll had a notable Double-A debut for the Soddies on Friday Night. The former first-round (16th overall) pick went 2-for-5 including the Sod Poodles' first two hits of the year for Amarillo. He opened the stat sheet with a single in right field before hitting the very first Home Runs For Hope Homer for the 2022 season.

Patrons: Friday's sell-out crowd of more than 7,000 people marks the first of the 2022 season for the Sod Poodles and adds to more than 76,000 fans that passed through the HODGETOWN gates the previous two seasons. Not only did the Sod Poodles get a bump in followers, but also just a great side character.

Par-5: The Soddies used five pitchers on Opening Night, exactly the same number Midland used. Jameson and Kenny Hernandez both gave up four earned runs. Hernandez gave up a four-spot after seeing Midland third baseman Zack Gelof hit a go-ahead grand slam. The final three pitchers per side, currently have an ERA of 4.50 while the back-half Midland's Starters have a 0.00 ERA.

