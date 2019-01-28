Sod Poodles, City Federal Credit Union to Provide Area League Jerseys

AMARILLO, Texas - Amarillo Sod Poodles Baseball in conjunction with City Federal Credit Union announced today that they are partnering to sponsor the Amarillo Area Rotary Baseball League for the 2019 spring season by providing team hats and jerseys.

The Amarillo Area Rotary Baseball League is a draft program of up to 600 participants per season. Guided by their USSSA affiliation, the Rotary Baseball League ensures that every player trying out will be drafted and will play baseball regardless of skill level. The league promotes qualities of good sportsmanship, honesty, courage, and respect. As part of this collaborative effort, each child will receive a free hat and jersey of different colors bearing the "Sod Poodles" name.

"We are grateful for this opportunity to be able to contribute to such a great, local youth sports organization," said Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor. "The Amarillo Area Rotary Baseball League provides a wholesome, healthy activity for children, of all skill levels, using baseball as a classroom to instill discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship, and fair-play. We are excited to be a partner with City Federal to assist our local community through sports and look forward to the Spring season!"

"City Federal Credit Union is proud to be a part of the next generation of baseball in Amarillo," said Frank Frazzitta, CEO of City Federal Credit Union. "We look forward to bunts, pitching, and rounding the bases. Batter up!"

"Amarillo is and has always been a baseball town and it all starts with the kids," said Amarillo Area Rotary Baseball League President Tony Freeman. "Having a top-notch Texas League team like the Sod Poodles, who play baseball in Amarillo, not only gives the kids some great baseball to watch and learn from but also players to look up to and emulate. The Amarillo Area Rotary Baseball League is absolutely thrilled to be the recipient of the generosity of City Federal Credit Union and the Sod Poodles baseball organization."

The Amarillo Area Rotary Baseball League's Spring season online registration begins today via their website www.aaybl.org. The spring season is set to begin on March 30 and will end by June 16 at the latest. Games will be played at The Ed Mills Fields at Rotary Park (formerly YMCA Fields on Hillside).

The Amarillo Sod Poodles will open their 2019 campaign on Thursday, April 4 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi where they will square off against the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) for the first of four games. Following the series, the Sod Poodles will come back to Amarillo for their inaugural home opener at Hodgetown on Monday, April 8 against the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics) for a three-game set. First pitch for the home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

