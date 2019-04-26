Sod Poodles, Cardinals Split Series in Springfield

Springfield, Missouri - The Sod Poodles fell on Thursday night in their series finale against the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, 8-0. The two teams split a four-game set.

Emmanuel Ramirez was unable to get out of the first inning after allowing four runs, including a bases-clearing double from Jose Godoy to give Springfield a 4-0 lead in the first.

After recording just two outs, Ramirez was replaced by right-hander Kazuhisa Makita. Makita escaped further damage in the first and would go on to toss 3.1 scoreless frames in relief.

Cardinals starter Anthony Shew spun six scoreless innings in his start, allowing five hits and striking out seven batters. The Sod Poodles put together a few rallies against Shew by putting two on-base in the third and fourth innings, but Amarillo did not score.

Sod Poodles lefty Paco Rodriguez pitched two innings following Makita, allowing just a home run to outfielder Tyler O'Neill, who was on a rehab assignment from the St. Louis Cardinals.

Springfield took an 8-0 lead after righty Dauris Valdez permitted three runs in the seventh, including a two-run home run by Conner Capel.

Cardinals reliever Roel Ramirez pitiched two scoreless frames in relief of Shew, while righty Kodi Whitley finished the ballgame with a scoreless ninth.

David Bednar entered the game for Amarillo in the eighth and pitched a scoreless inning.

There were a number of offensive bright spots for Amarillo, including two-hit nights for Edward Olivares, Luis Torrens, and Hudson Potts.

The Sod Poodles continue their road trip on Friday evening as they begin a four-game series against the Arkansas Travelers at Dickey-Stephens Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. Right-hander Reggie Lawson starts for Amarillo while the Travelers send righty Justin Dunn to the mound.

The game is aired on 940 AM KIXZ and via streaming platforms starting at 6:50 p.m. with Sam Levitt on the play-by-play call.

NOTES

Owen and Olivares: Owen Miller and Edward Olivares put together solid games over the four games at Hammons Field in Springfield. Olivares went 6-for-16 with a home run, seven RBI, and two runs scored in the series. Meanwhile, Miller went 7-for-17 with three RBI.

Homers for Huddy: Hudson Potts delivered his second homer in as many days with a go-ahead two-run shot in the ninth inning to propel Amarillo to a 4-2 win on Wednesday. Potts also belted a two-run shot on Tuesday night in Amarillo's 9-6 win. He now has three home runs this season.

Bullpen Magic: The Sod Poodles bullpen shined in Tuesday night's win at Springfield. LHP Kyle McGrath, RHP Andres Muñoz, and RHP David Bednar combined for five scoreless innings in relief. On Wednesday, LHP Travis Radke tossed scoreless innings in his Amarillo debut while RHP Blake Rogers secured the win and picked up a save with scoreless ninth.

In the last two games, Amarillo's bullpen has tossed eight combined scoreless innings while allowing just two hits.

Rodrigo is Rollin': Amarillo outfielder Rodrigo Orozco is off to a tremendous start at Double-A. In his first four games with the Sod Poodles, Orozco was 9-for-19 with a home run, five RBI, seven runs scored, six walks, and three doubles.

Set the Hook: The Sod Poodles won their second straight series over the Corpus Christi Hooks Saturday night by a final score of 6-3. In the two series, the Sod Poodles have combined for four wins in six games. Amarillo also outscored Corpus Christi by a total of 46-41.

Stay Hot: Jorge Ona hit his fourth and fifth home runs of the season Saturday night against the Corpus Christi Hooks. Ona is tied for second on the team with five home runs alongside Brad Zunica. Buddy Reed leads the squad with six big flies.

Ridiculous Reggie: Amarillo's right-hander Reggie Lawson was brilliant Saturday night tossing five innings of four-hit baseball. Lawson allowed only one earned run and struck out seven Corpus Christi batters in route to his first win of the season on Saturday night.

Friendly Confines: After the Sod Poodles victory on Saturday night, they have improved their record at HODGETOWN to 6-4. Five of their six wins at home have come against the Corpus Christi Hooks plus a lone victory against the Midland RockHounds back on April 9 when they won by a final score of 8-2.

Amarillo Bombers: The Sod Poodles have slugged 31 home runs this season, which leads the Texas League and all of Double-A baseball.

