Sod Poodles Blanked as Travelers Even Series

North Little Rock, Arkansas - The Sod Poodles were blanked on Saturday night at Dickey-Stephens Park, falling to the Arkansas Travelers 6-0 in the second of a four-game series.

Left-hander Ricardo Sanchez spun seven scoreless innings, allowing six hits and striking out three for his fourth victory of the season.

Amarillo starter TJ Weir allowed a run in the second as Arkansas took a 1-0 lead. In the third, Nick Zammarelli struck a three-RBI triple to give the Travelers a 4-0 lead.

In the fourth, Weir allowed an RBI single to David Sheaffer and an RBI double to Evan White. The Travelers led 6-0.

Right-hander Kyle Lloyd was a bright spot out of Amarillo's bullpen, replacing Weir in the fifth. Lloyd tossed three scoreless innings in relief and allowed just two hits. Andres Muñoz pitched a scoreless eighth and struck out three.

The Sod Poodles continued their solid bullpen work following four scoreless frames of relief in Friday night's win.

Offensively, six different players collected hits on Saturday night. Owen Miller extended his hit streak to six games.

The Sod Poodles and Travelers continue their series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is at 2:10 p.m. Right-hander Jesse Scholtens takes the mound for Amarillo.

The game is aired on flagship 940 AM KIXZ in the Panhandle and 680 AM KWKA out of Clovis, New Mexico. Sam Levitt has the play-by-play call with pregame coverage starting at 1:50 p.m.

NOTES

Providing Relief: The Sod Poodles bullpen has shined through the first two games at Arkansas, tossing a combined eight scoreless innings. Kyle Lloyd pitched three scoreless frames on Saturday followed by a scoreless inning from Andres Muñoz. On Friday night, Kyle McGrath and Blake Rogers combined for another four scoreless frames.

Laying Down the Law: Reggie Lawson spun another solid outing on Friday night at Arkansas, tossing five innings while allowing just two runs and striking out nine for a victory. The performance followed Lawson's five-inning performance on April 20 vs. Corpus Christi, when he allowed just one run and picked up a win.

Magnificent McGrath: Left-hander Kyle McGrath was sensational on Friday night in Amarillo's 6-2 win, tossing 3.2 scoreless innings of relief. That was after he tossed two scoreless innings in Tuesday night's win and picked up the victory.

Owen and Olivares: Owen Miller and Edward Olivares put together solid games over the four games at Hammons Field in Springfield. Olivares went 6-for-16 with a home run, seven RBI, and two runs scored in the series. Meanwhile, Miller went 7-for-17 with three RBI.

Homers for Huddy: Hudson Potts delivered his second homer in as many days with a go-ahead two-run shot in the ninth inning to propel Amarillo to a 4-2 win on Wednesday. Potts also belted a two-run shot on Tuesday night in Amarillo's 9-6 win. He now has three home runs this season.

Bullpen Magic: The Sod Poodles bullpen shined in Tuesday night's win at Springfield. LHP Kyle McGrath, RHP Andres Muñoz, and RHP David Bednar combined for five scoreless innings in relief. On Wednesday, LHP Travis Radke tossed scoreless innings in his Amarillo debut while RHP Blake Rogers secured the win and picked up a save with scoreless ninth.

In the last two games, Amarillo's bullpen has tossed eight combined scoreless innings while allowing just two hits.

Rodrigo Got Rollin': Amarillo outfielder Rodrigo Orozco is off to a tremendous start at Double-A. In his first four games with the Sod Poodles, Orozco was 9-for-19 with a home run, five RBI, seven runs scored, six walks, and three doubles.

Friendly Confines: After the Sod Poodles victory on Saturday night, they have improved their record at HODGETOWN to 6-4. Five of their six wins at home have come against the Corpus Christi Hooks plus a lone victory against the Midland RockHounds back on April 9 when they won by a final score of 8-2.

Amarillo Bombers: The Sod Poodles have slugged 31 home runs this season, which leads the Texas League and all of Double-A baseball.

