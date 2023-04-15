Sod Poodles Battle Back Late in 13-10 Loss to Hooks on Friday Night

April 15, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







Amarillo, Texas - Five late runs weren't enough to overcome an early deficit as the Amarillo Sod Poodles (4-3) dropped their Friday night tilt against the Corpus Christi Hooks (2-5) by a score of 13-10.

The Sod Poodles found themselves trailing by nine after the first three innings of play at HODGETOWN before breaking through with a four-run fourth inning. Caleb Roberts doubled to lead off the inning and was later scored off a RBI single by Tim Tawa. Three additional singles including a two-RBI single from Ryan Bliss capped the Sod Poodles' big frame.

Tawa belted a 471-foot homer to straightaway center field in his next at-bat as part of his multi-hit night. However, the Hooks extended their lead back to eight runs after plating three in the top of the sixth inning.

Back-to-back doubles by Roberts and Deyvison De Los Santos helped score two Amarillo runs in the bottom of the seventh. Bliss singled and stole second, allowing him to score easily when Roberts tallied his third hit of the night. De Los Santos greeted Hooks reliever Spencer Arrighetti with a two-run opposite-field homer on the first pitch he threw coming out of the bullpen to cut the deficit to just three runs.

Amarillo's attempt at the comeback was brought to an end as they went three up, and three down in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Relievers Josh Green and Jake Rice each worked hitless appearances for the Sod Poodles. Green spun two innings, striking out three while Rice worked quickly in the top of the ninth, facing the minimum and adding a pair of strikeouts.

The Amarillo Calf Fries will make their season debut on Saturday night. The club's alternate identity will take the field and will be led by Right-hander Jamison Hill who will be on the bump for Amarillo. Hill worked four scoreless innings in his first start of the year last Saturday night in Frisco. First pitch from HODGETOWN is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

NOTES:

KNOCK KNOCK: Eight of the Soddies' starting nine earned a hit in the loss with five of them earning multiple hits, four of the two-hit variety with one being good for a three-knock night in the form of 1B Caleb Roberts. The Sod Poodles came into tonight's contest holding the highest batting average (.330), slugging percentage (.547), most hits (35), total bases (58) and swiped bags (9) in home games across all of Double-A.

YOU CAN'T, BUT CALEB CAN: 1B Caleb Roberts went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI, and three runs scored. Across his first six contests this season, he has logged five XBH, and dating back to 9/3/2022 (17 G), he has slammed nine total extra-base knocks that amount to five two-baggers, three triples, and one long ball.

BLISSFUL: 2B Ryan Bliss went 2-for-5 with two RBI, a stolen base and a run scored. Bliss is notching a 14-game hit streak dating back to 8/23/2022 and is batting .407 (24-for-59) with five doubles, two triples and two homers over the stretch with nine swiped bags. Bliss is currently ranked first in base knocks (15), 6th for AVG (.455, 15-for-33), and tied 3rd for total bases (22) in all of Double-A.

ADIOS, FROM DE LOS SANTOS: 3B Deyvison De Los Santos went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer, three RBI, and a run scored. He has logged multiple hits in six of his last 13 games dating back to 9/9/2022 with five being good for two-hit performances and one being of the three-hit variety while also posting 15 total knocks.

THE TAWA OF TERROR: DH Tim Tawa went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, a walk, and two runs scored. He has a hit in 16 of his last 18 games dating back to 9/3/2022 and has knocked in 10 base runners and poked 19 total hits with five going for extra bases.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from April 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.