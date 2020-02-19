Sod Poodles Announce Full Promotional Schedule for 2020 Season

February 19, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, released their full 2020 season promotional schedule today with a wide variety of exciting events for Amarillo and the entire Texas Panhandle. Nineteen (19) fireworks shows, 16 fan giveaways, and numerous themed and promotional nights are featured throughout the Sod Poodles 70-game home schedule.

"We are excited to share our sequel lineup of promotions and events, including a variety of fireworks shows and theme nights, exciting giveaways including our player bobblehead series, daily promotions, and more!" said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. "Our staff has built what we think is the biggest promotional schedule in baseball. We are very proud to have such amazing corporate partners with whose assistance has helped us to ensure that HODGETOWN is going to be the place to be this summer with bigger, better, and more promotions than ever before for our great community!"

The sequel season of Sod Poodles baseball will kick off with Opening Night on April 16 which features a replica Championship ring giveaway to the first 1,500 fans through the HODGETOWN gates. The initial 11-game homestand will also introduce team daily promotions including the new Championship Mondays, $2 Tuesdays, Weiner Wednesdays, Thirsty Thursdays, and Friday Night Fireworks. The initial weekend includes national entertainers, "Zooperstars", on the first Spectacular Saturday, April 24 while Sunday Funday, April 25 rounds out the homestand with a 2020 team poster giveaway and autograph signing with the Sod Poodles players.

The highlight event of the 2020 season in Amarillo will be the Texas League All-Star Game, which is the marquee event for the Texas League each season and showcases some of the best players in all of professional baseball while bringing team executives from around the league. The two-day event taking place on Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23 encompasses the 2020 All-Star Game, a Fan Fest, Home Run Derby, player autographs, post-game fireworks, and more.

All-Star Ticket packages are on sale now and include tickets for each event at HODGETOWN. Pricing ranges from $28 to $44 depending on the section and ticket type. Official All-Star merchandise is also available for purchase now both in-store at the Sod Poodles team shop (715 S. Buchanan St.) and online at SodPoodles.com under "Shop".

The team's first theme night of 2020 will be presented in the Sod Poodles' fourth homestand with Princess Night on Saturday, June 6, which also features a post-game fireworks show. Four additional theme nights also with post-game fireworks will be held during the 2020 season - World of Wizards Night (June 20), Christmas in July (July 11), Luau Night (August 15), and a movie-themed Sky Fest (Sept. 5), which features the LARGEST post-game fireworks show to end the regular season. All fans who attend each theme night are encouraged to join in the fun and dress the part.

Also, in 2020, as part of Minor League Baseball's initiative celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture, the team will transform into the "Pointy Boots de Amarillo" for 10 games during the 2020 season. The team joins over 80 other teams across Minor League Baseball in the "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" or "Fun Cup." The league-wide initiative is a season-long event series for participating teams that is specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with local Hispanic and Latino communities. The Pointy Boots will debut their new identity the night of their 2020 Cinco de Mayo game (May 5) and will transform into the brand every Wednesday home game following (excluding May 20) with branded on-field jerseys during the 2020 season. Each night will include specialty food, drinks, activities, programs, and in-game entertainment that showcases Amarillo's Hispanic community.

Sixteen (16) fan giveaways will take place at HODGETOWN throughout the team's sequel season and, due to high demand from the community and fans, has been increased by 500 to a quantity of 1,500 items per giveaway, made possible by team partners and sponsors. Featured giveaways in 2020 include the Opening Night replica Championship ring giveaway on April 16, Team Poster giveaway with Team Autograph signing on April 26, replica Championship Gold jersey giveaway on June 15, and five bobbleheads including a three-part series including Buddy Reed, Owen Miller, and Taylor Trammell, a MacKenzie Gore bobble, and a Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead (Sept. 6).

Additional highlights include five jersey auctions, two Bark in the Park games on May 18 and July 13, which allows fans to come to the park with their dog, two educational 11:05 a.m. STEM day games for school group field trips days on April 22 and May 20, a special Mother's Day Sunday game on May 10 and Father's Day game on June 21, and the annual Independence Day Celebration at HODGETOWN on Saturday, July 4 with post-game fireworks.

Single-game tickets for all 70 home games will go on sale in mid-March. To plan out your season schedule and ensure the best available seats for your favorite events, fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early at SodPoodles.com or at the HODGETOWN box office. For more information on tickets, fans can call 806-803-9547 or email tickets@sodpoodles.com.

The Sod Poodles host their 2020 home opener at HODGETOWN on Thursday, April 16 against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners Double-A affiliate) for a three-game set. First pitch for the 2020 home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Group hospitality options throughout the home season are now available. For more information on booking your group outing, contact groups@sodpoodles.com or by phone at 806-803-7762.

For the most up-to-date information, fans can visit www.SodPoodles.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter at @SodPoodles.

A summary of 2020 Amarillo Sod Poodles promotions and events are listed below (subject to change):

2020 TEXAS LEAGUE ALL-STAR GAME @ HODGETOWN featuring:

- Home Run Derby with Fan Fest, Player Autograph Signing: June 22

- All-Star Game with Post-Game Fireworks: June 23

19 FIREWORKS SHOWS featuring:

- Opening Night: April 16

- Independence Day Celebration: July 4

- 11 Friday Night Fireworks Shows

- 5 Special Theme Shows: June 6 (Princess Night), June 20 (World of Wizards), July 11 (Christmas in July), August 15 (Luau Night), and September 5 (SkyFest)

- All-Star Game: June 23

16 FAN GIVEAWAY NIGHTS featuring:

- Replica Championship Ring: April 16

- Magnet Schedule: April 18

- Clear Plastic Bag: April 19

- Team Autograph Poster: April 26

- Sod Poodles Lightweight Hoodie: May 10

- Sod Poodles T-Shirt: May 23

- Championship Canvas Print: May 24

- Buddy Reed Home Run Bobblehead: June 7

- Replica Championship Gold Jersey: June 15

- Beer Stein: June 18

- Owen Miller Bobblehead: June 21

- Taylor Trammell Bobblehead: July 5

- MacKenzie Gore Bobblehead: July 12

- Trucker Hat: July 30

- Kids Autograph Book: August 16

- Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. Bobblehead: September 6

THEME NIGHTS featuring:

- Princess Night: June 6

- World of Wizards: June 20

- Christmas in July: July 11

- Luau Night: August 15

- SkyFest: September 5

ENTERTAINER AND PROMOTIONAL NIGHTS featuring:

- Bark in the Park Games: May 18, July 13

- STEM Day Games: April 22, May 20

- Zooperstars: April 25

- Gold Sox Night: May 9

- All-Star Home Run Derby: June 22

- Texas League All-Star Game: June 23

POINTY BOOTS DE AMARILLO Games:

- Inaugural Cinco de Mayo Game: May 5

- Nine (9) additional dates (each Wednesday): May 6, June 3, June 17, July 8, July 22, July 29, Aug. 12, Aug. 26, Sept. 2

DAILY PROMOTIONS:

- Championship Gold Mondays: 7 Total

- $2 Tuesday: 9 Total Dates

- Weiner Wednesday: 11 Total Dates

- Thirsty Thursday: 11 Total Dates

- Friday Night Fireworks: 11 Total Dates

- Spectacular Saturdays: 10 Total Dates

- Sunday Funday: 10 Total Dates

