Sod Poodles Announce 2021 Job Fairs

AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles will be holding a pair of job fairs for part-time seasonal positions in a variety of areas throughout the 2021 baseball season. The job fairs are scheduled for Saturday, March 6 and Saturday, March 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will be held at HODGETOWN in the Fairly Group Club level. The event will be organized to ensure guests have the space they need to remain socially distant and face coverings are required at all times.

All positions are game-day/event-only positions, requiring night and weekend commitments throughout the 2021 baseball season (May through September). Applicants must be at least 16 years of age but some positions will require candidates to be 18 years of age or older. HODGETOWN hiring managers are looking for hardworking candidates with great guest service skills.

Candidates are urged to dress to impress. Applicants who cannot attend can also apply at the team's website at www.SodPoodles.com.

All candidates attending the job fairs must enter through the front rotunda entrance at 8th and Buchanan and follow signage upstairs to the registration table in the club level.

The job fair will be for candidates interested in applying and interviewing for positions in the following areas:

- Concessions: Concession Stand Staff, Food Prep/Stocking, In-Stand Food/Beverage Sales Vendors

- Catering: Hospitality Servers

- Grounds Crew: On-Field maintenance workers

- Stadium Staff: Ushers, Kids Zone Attendants, Morning Cleaning Crew, Crowd Control, Parking Attendants

- Retail: Sales Associates

- Box Office Representatives: Window Attendants

- Promotions/Street Team: Sod Squad/Promotions Team Members

- Production: Scoreboard/Videoboard Operators, Camera/Replay Operators/Directors, Audio Engineers

- Batboys: Includes pre and post-game equipment work and in-game dugout duties

*Additional positions/areas may open up and positions listed above are subject to change

Amarillo will host their 2021 home opener at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, May 18 against the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, to begin their initial six-game homestand.

For the most up-to-date news on the Sod Poodles along with detailed information on the 2021 season, promotions, and tickets, follow the team on social media @sodpoodles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For questions and more information, call 806-803-7762 or email info@sodpoodles.com.

