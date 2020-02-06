Sod Poodles Announce 2020 Job Fairs

AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles will be holding a pair of job fairs for part-time seasonal positions in a variety of areas throughout the 2020 baseball season. The job fairs are scheduled for Saturday, February 15 and Saturday, February 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and will be held at HODGETOWN in the Fairly Group Club.

All positions are game-day/event-only positions, requiring night and weekend commitments throughout the 2020 baseball season (April through September). Applicants must be at least 16 years of age but some positions will require candidates to be 18 years of age or older. HODGETOWN hiring managers are looking for hardworking candidates with great guest service skills.

Candidates are urged to dress to impress. Applicants who cannot attend can also apply at the team's website at www.SodPoodles.com.

All candidates attending the job fairs must enter through the front rotunda entrance at 8th and Buchanan and follow signage upstairs to the registration table in the club level.

The job fair will be for candidates interested in applying and interviewing for positions in the following areas:

Stadium Staff: Ushers, Kids Zone Attendants, Morning Cleaning Crew, In-House Security

Retail: Sales Associates

Box Office Representatives: Window Attendants

Promotions/Street Team: Sod Squad/Promotions Team Members

Production: Scoreboard/Videoboard/Sound Operators, Camera/Replay Operators/Directors

Batboys: Includes pre- and post-game equipment work and in-game dugout duties

Grounds Crew: On-Field maintenance workers

Catering: Suite Attendant, Servers, Food Prep/Stocking, Picnic Terrace Food Service, and Bar Servers

Concessions: Concession Stand Staff, Food Prep/Stocking, In-Stand Food/Beverage Sales Vendors

*Additional positions/areas may open up

HODGETOWN, located in the heart of downtown Amarillo, is the newest sports and entertainment destination in Amarillo with state-of-the-art facilities and an unprecedented commitment to quality and service. It features a full range of programming that includes professional and affiliated baseball as well as events like high school and college games and is set to include concerts, themed events, and much more. The venue plays host and brings guests from all around the globe to downtown Amarillo annually.

The Sod Poodles open the 2020 season on the road, Thursday, April 9, at Dickey-Stephens Park in Little Rock against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners). Amarillo will host their 2020 home opener at HODGETOWN on Thursday, April 16 against the Travelers to begin their initial 11-game homestand. First pitch for the 2020 home opener is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

