Socially Distanced Concert Series Comes to Delta Dental Stadium

July 30, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release





Manchester, N.H. - In collaboration with the Palace Theatre, Intown Manchester, and the Manchester Parks and Recreation Division, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) will host a series of safe, socially distanced concerts at Delta Dental Stadium from August 14 to September 12.

With a stage in center field and seating options available on the outfield grass and in the stadium seating bowl, the Socially Distanced Concert Series will provide ample spacing for guests to safely enjoy a summer night at the ballpark.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 31 at NHFisherCats.com. The Socially Distanced Concert Series includes the following performances:

Friday, August 14 at 7 p.m.

The Music of Billy Joel (David Clark's Songs in the Attic)

A Tribute Band

Saturday, August 15 at 7 p.m.

The Music of Jimmy Buffett (Changes in Latitudes)

A Tribute Band

Friday, August 28 & Saturday, August 29 at 7 p.m.

ABBA Tribute Show

A Tribute Band

Saturday, September 5 & Sunday, September 6 at 8 p.m.

Recycled Percussion

Thursday, September 10 at 7 p.m.

American Elton John

A Tribute Band

Friday, September 11 at 7 p.m.

Beatles Night featuring The Weeklings

A Tribute Band

Saturday, September 12 at 7 p.m.

Almost Queen

A Tribute Band

"I'm glad residents will be able to safely enjoy concerts this summer," said Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig. "This unique partnership between the Palace Theatre, New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Intown Manchester, and the Manchester Parks and Recreation Division illustrates the innovation and forward-thinking attitude of the Queen City."

Recycled Percussion tickets are available for $35. Tickets for all other shows are $23.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 30, 2020

Socially Distanced Concert Series Comes to Delta Dental Stadium - New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.