Soccer Lives Here

Published on July 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







With the World Cup over, we're introducing Soccer Lives Here as a shared message across our league content. The idea is simple: while the tournament may be over, soccer continues every week in communities across the country. Beginning on Wednesday, you'll begin seeing Soccer Lives Here incorporated into our graphics, storytelling and social content, and we'd love for you to join us by sharing, liking, commenting and even using it using it where it fits naturally within your own content.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 22, 2026

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