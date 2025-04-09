So What's in It? @BeardGuyz Mystery Bag @NOLAGOLDRUGBY: @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR: #MLR2025

April 9, 2025 - Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the Major League Rugby message board...





Major League Rugby Stories from April 9, 2025

Damm, Dyer and Sosene-Feagai Named in Extended USA Eagles Squad - Rugby FC Los Angeles

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.