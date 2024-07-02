Snelling Strikes Out Seven As Missions Win Third Straight

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their three-game road series with the Corpus Christi Hooks Tuesday night. The Missions recorded their third consecutive win on the back of seven runs across the third and fourth innings. Meanwhile, Robby Snelling struck out seven batters while recording his second win of the year.

Robby Snelling was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw allowed a run on three hits in the first inning. Brice Matthews began the frame with a double to left field. After striking out the next batter, Matthews scored on a double from Zach Dezenzo. The Hooks grabbed an early 1-0 lead.

Snelling pitched out of trouble in the bottom of the second inning. With one man down, Zach Cole reached on an infield single. Jordan Brewer singled to left field to put two runners on. The southpaw left them stranded after striking out the next two batters.

Luis Angel Rodriguez was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The Missions put a runner in scoring position against the southpaw in the top of the third inning. Juan Zabala legged out a bunt single to start the frame. As Rodriguez struck out Zach Reks, Zabala swiped second base. He was left stranded after a strikeout and a fly out.

San Antonio grabbed the lead with three runs in the top of the third inning. Brandon Valenzuela drew a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Cole Cummings singled to put two runners on base. Robbie Tenerowicz hit a deep fly ball over the left field wall for a three-run home run. His ninth long ball of the season made it a 3-1 lead for the Missions.

The Missions improved their lead significantly with four runs in the fifth inning. Jarryd Dale drew a walk and Ripken Reyes laid down a bunt single to start the frame. Layne Henderson took over on the mound for Rodriguez. Valenzuela drew a walk to load the bases. Cummings drove in two runs with a double to right field. A wild pitch allowed Valenzuela to score from third. After striking out the next batter, Henderson allowed a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ray-Patrick Didder. San Antonio held a 7-1 lead.

Snelling turned in one of his strongest starts of the 2024 season. In five innings of work, the southpaw allowed one run on five hits with two walks. Along the way, he struck out seven batters. Fellow southpaw Ryan Och took over on the mound in the sixth inning.

Och was equally impressive for the Missions on Tuesday. The left-hander allowed one hit and one walk in two innings of work while striking out five batters. Francis Pena took the mound for the Missions in the eighth inning.

Pitching the final two innings, Pena allowed one hit while striking out one batter. He lowered his ERA to 1.72.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 8-1

With the win, San Antonio improves to 6-2, 37-39 on the season

Valenzuela: Extends on-base streak to 24 games

Robby Snelling (Missions starter): W, 5.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Luis Angel Rodriguez (Hooks starter): L, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, HR

Prospect Recap

Robby Snelling (#2 Padres prospect, #47 MLB): W, 5.0 IP, 5 H, ER, 2 BB, 7 K

Austin Krob (#9 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Thursday, July 4th

Victor Lizarraga (#10 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Wednesday, July 3rd

Brandon Valenzuela (#11 Padres prospect): 0-2, 2 R, 3 BB

Marcos Castañon (#13 Padres prospect): DNP

Jacob Melton (#1 Astros prospect, #69 MLB): 0-4, 2 K

Brice Matthews (#3 Astros prospect): 1-3, 2B, R, BB, 2 K

Zach Dezenzo (#4 Astros prospect): 1-4, 2B, RBI

Zach Cole (#6 Astros prospect): 2-3, 2B, BB, K

Kenedy Corona (#11 Astros prospect): DNP

Colin Barber (#19 Astros prospect): DNP

Miguel Ullola (#20 Astros prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, July 6th

Miguel Palma (#24 Astros prospect): 0-3, BB, 2 K

Alimber Santa (#25 Astros prospect): ND, 3.1 IP, 2 H, ER, 2 BB, 3 K

The San Antonio Missions will conclude their three-game road series with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday, July 3rd. Right-hander Victor Lizarraga (3-3, 3.68) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. The Hooks have not yet announced a starter for Wednesday's game. Wednesday's first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. from Whataburger Field.

