Snappers Pull Away Late for 7-3 Win Over Wisconsin

August 30, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Beloit Snappers had the final rally of a back-and-forth game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for a 7-3 win on Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Snappers (67-67 overall, 35-30 second half) scored first with a run in the top of the fifth. They had runners on first and second with one out against Wisconsin starting pitcher Aaron Ashby. But, Ashby got the second out with a strikeout and was ahead of Austin Beck with two quick strikes.

Beck fought off the 0-2 pitch and flared it into right field for a single. Gabriel García fielded the ball cleanly and came up firing to the plate. However, Jordan Devencenzi, the runner at second, was able to just beat the throw and Beloit had the 1-0 lead.

The Rattlers (65-70, 34-31) answered in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kenny Corey drew a lead-off walk and moved to second on a groundout. Darren Seferina brought the Rattlers even with an RBI double to right-center. Eddie Silva put Wisconsin up with a bloop single to center for the 2-1 lead.

Beloit went back in front on an odd play in the top of the seventh. JT Hintzen gave up a leadoff walk and a one out single before giving way to reliever Christian Meister.

Meister got the second out of the inning on a weak grounder off the bat of Lazaro Armenteros that allowed both runners on base to move into scoring position.

Meister's first pitch to Hunter Hargrove was in the dirt and Hargrove swung and missed, but the ball got past catcher Payton Henry and he couldn't find it right away. That allowed both runners to score and the Snappers were back in front.

Wisconsin tied the game with a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh inning. García drew a walk with two outs against reliever Jesus Zambrano. Corey followed with a walk and Keon Broxton drew a walk to load the bases and chase Zambrano from the game in favor of reliever Seth Martinez.

The first pitch Martinez threw upon entering the game was a wild pitch to allow García to score the tying run.

Beloit went back in front in the top of the eighth inning. The frame started with a walk, a sacrifice bunt and another walk. Jack Meggs worked the count full against Meister and drove a ground-rule double to right to score the go-ahead run. Nick Allen was next and he lined a two-run single to left on a 1-2 pitch to give the Snappers a 6-3 lead.

Beloit added to their lead in the top of the ninth inning as they loaded the bases against reliever Carlos Herrera on a hit batsman, a single, and a walk. Allen's sacrifice fly to left was deep enough to score the run from third and the Rattlers trailed 7-3.

Wisconsin could not rally against Martinez who allowed a single in the eighth and ninth innings, but did not let a runner reach second base as he closed out the game.

In the second half Western Division Wild Card Race, the Kane County Cougars won 3-1 at Peoria. The Cougars and Beloit are tied at 35-30. The Rattlers fall to 1-1/2 games behind both teams with four games remaining in the season.

The final game of this series is Friday night. Nelson Hernández (10-10, 4.85) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Beloit has named Bryce Conley (3-7, 4.19) as their starter. Game time is 7:05pm.

R H E

BEL 000 010 231 - 7 10 0

WIS 000 002 100 - 3 8 0

WP: Seth Martinez (3-5)

LP: Christian Meister (1-1)

TIME: 3:26

ATTN: 5,034

